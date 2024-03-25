Sensex (    %)
                             
Hong Kong regains fourth-largest market spot after rout in Indian equities

India cedes position as broader market rout shaves off $180 bn in mcap; China & Hong Kong markets have rebounded over 12 per cent

Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Hong Kong has regained its spot as the world’s fourth-largest market following a broad market rout in Indian equities. Currently, the Chinese territory’s market capitalisation stands at $4.9 trillion versus India’s $4.75 trillion, as per data compiled by Bloomberg.

In January, the domestic equity markets’ market capitalisation had surpassed that of Hong Kong following a spectacular rally in the small- and mid-cap stocks. On the other hand, the Hong Kong markets, after recording a four-year losing streak in 2023, fell another 10 per cent in 2024. However, from 2024 lows the China and Hong Kong markets have rebounded more than

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

