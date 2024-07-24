Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

I-T dept says changes in capital gains tax to promote ease of compliance

The holding period of gold, unlisted securities (other than unlisted shares) is also reduced from 36 months to 24 months for calculating LTCG

Budget: Capital gains tax rejig on share sale may dent markets

Effective July 23, the rate for short-term capital gains tax on listed equity, equity oriented mutual fund and units of business trust has increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent| Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The income tax department on Wednesday issued a FAQ on changes in the capital gains tax saying the idea behind it was to simplify the tax structure and promote ease of compliance.
The holding period for various asset classes for the purpose of short- and long-term capital gains tax has been rationalised.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The holding period of all listed assets will be now one year for the purpose of long-term capital gains tax (LTCG). Therefore, for listed units of business trusts (ReITs, InVITs) holding period is reduced from 36 months to 12 months.
The holding period of gold, unlisted securities (other than unlisted shares) is also reduced from 36 months to 24 months for calculating LTCG. The holding period of immovable property and unlisted shares remains the same as earlier i.e. 24 months.
"Simplification of any tax structure has benefits of ease of compliance viz computation, filing, maintenance of records. This also removes the differential rates for various classes of assets," the income tax department said in an FAQ.
Effective July 23, the rate for short-term capital gains tax on listed equity, equity oriented mutual fund and units of business trust has increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.
Similarly, the rate for these assets for long-term has increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. However, the exemption limit of Rs 1 lakh for LTCG on these assets has been increased to Rs 1.25 lakh.

More From This Section

Markets extend losses as investors digest higher taxes on equity trades

Over 70% intraday traders suffered losses during FY23, reveals Sebi study

Investors hold on to gold ETFs even as prices slump after custom duty cut

Success rate of buyback programs could decline under new tax structure

Brokerages on board with Budget but for capital gains tax curveball

There is no change in short-term capital gains tax (STCG) on other assets like gold, property, listed and unlisted bonds and debenture and they will be taxed at slab rates.
As regards the LTCG tax, it will be 12.5 per cent for all asset classes, except unlisted bonds and debentures, which will be taxed at slab rate. However, there will be no indexation benefit for the real estate sector.
"The reduction in the rate will benefit all category of assets. In most of the cases, the taxpayers will benefit substantially. But where the gain is limited vis-a-vis inflation, the benefit will also be limited or absent in a few cases," the I-T Department said.

Also Read

Simpler capital gains tax regime highlight of Budget

Budget 2024: Sensex rebounds 1,200 points from day's lows to end flat

500% increase in long-term capital gains declarations before tax increase

FM hikes short & long term capital gains tax, Sensex & Nifty crack

Capital gains tax rejig on share sale in Modi 3.0 budget can spook markets

Topics : Capital Gains Tax income tax return Income Tax department LTCG tax STCG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon