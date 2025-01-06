ICICI Securities settles case with Sebi for Rs 40 lakh over terminal misuse

Stock broker ICICI Securities has settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 40.2 lakh for alleged misuse of terminals and lapses in monitoring its authorised persons.
In a settlement order issued on Monday, the market regulator said the adjudication proceedings in the matter have been disposed of following the payment.
The settlement amount was recommended by a high-powered advisory committee and approved by a panel of whole-time members of Sebi.
The market regulator had issued a show-cause notice to ICICI Securities in May 2024. Sebi observed that the stock broker allegedly failed to monitor its authorised person (AP) as the trading terminals of five users allocated to the AP were being operated from unknown places. These locations were not reported to the exchanges.
Further, Sebi noted that ICICI Securities did not have systems to monitor the trading practices of its APs, as the AP was using login credentials of clients for online trading.
Also Read
Only approved users are allowed to operate the trading terminal allocated to them.
In July 2024, the stock broker applied for settlement without admitting or denying the findings under the Settlement Regulations. The settlement amount was paid on January 1, 2025.
The stock broker had also settled a matter last year on alleged non-compliance with merchant bankers’ regulations. The broking outfit had then paid Rs 69.82 lakh under the settlement norms. The matter related to findings by Sebi from an inspection conducted between April 2020 and March 2022.
ICICI Securities is in the process of delisting from the bourses and has secured approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same.