Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Improving margins likely to help Ambuja Cements emerge as an outlier

Ambuja Cement could increase its EBITDA margin from 13.2% in FY23 to around 19.5% in FY24, with continued gains likely in FY25 and FY26 due to effective cost control and increased scale

Ambuja Cements
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cement industry remains a bit of a puzzle for investors. While demand appears to grow steadily on the back of government infra projects, every company within the sector is actively investing in capital expenditures (capex). This could lead to a persistent supply overhang, potentially triggering a price war.

While demand has been good through the ongoing January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 so far, with an estimated 10 per cent volume expansion over a weak Q3 of FY24, prices fell through Q4. However, fuel and raw materials costs were low, compensating to some extent.

Among the expansion plans, Ambuja Cements, which is

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

India Cements Ltd Q2FY24 result: Net loss at Rs 85 cr; revenue down 4%

Adani, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal eyeing Vadraj Cement in IBC Sale

Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 89.5% at Rs 823 cr

Ambuja Cements Q2 results: Net profit rises seven-fold to Rs 793 crore

Pidilite sticks: Fevicol maker on a high, but sharp margin gains unlikely

Optional T+0 settlement from March 28: Here is what it means for you

India's biggest stock winner Tata Investment has no analyst coverage

Tata Group stocks fall amid IPO uncertainty, m-cap plunged by Rs 27,385 cr

Signs of manipulation in SME listings, says Sebi chief Madhabi Buch

Topics : Compass Market activity stock market trading cement industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon