close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India is back with a bang on FIIs mind: Sumit Jain, ASK Investment Managers

Nifty 12-month forward PE is around 23 per cent below peak. Indian equities should find support from robust earnings outlook owing to strength in the domestic economy.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Sumit Jain, deputy chief investment officer of ASK Investment Managers
Web Exclusive Premium

Sumit Jain, deputy chief investment officer of ASK Investment Managers

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The going has been good for the Indian stock markets in the last few weeks. SUMIT JAIN, deputy chief investment officer at ASK Investment Managers, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says that the Indian equities should find support from robust earnings outlook owing to strength in the domestic economy. Edited excerpts:
Is the worst of the inflation and rate hike cycle getting over globally, or are the markets being too optimistic?
There has been a broad-based softening of inflation from the recent peak levels – in India and globally. The drivers of high inflation have started to turn. Globally, commodities prices, including energy, have come off. The supply chain situation has fast normalised, agri prices are off from their highs. Going forward, we may see moderation in services inflation as well. While the possibility of rate cuts may still be away, absence of rate cut itself should help preve
Or

Also Read

Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year

MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal

ASK Capital gets Central Bank of Ireland nod to launch India-based fund

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Sensex, Nifty end flat; Broader market outperforms, Titan gains 3%

SCI soars 8% on near 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

MARKET LIVE: Sensex erases gains, dips 100 pts as PSBs sink, FMCG stocks up

HDFC Securities recommends to buy Mastek, CCL Products; here's why

Charts hint near-term correction for Nifty FMCG, sell-on-rise approach apt

Topics : Market Outlook Markets Sensex Nifty FIIs Foreign investors portfolio Investment strategies market valuation corporate earnings global economic crisis India Inc earnings global inflation Trading strategies stock market trading Nifty 50

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

SCI soars 8% on near 3-fold jump in Q4 net

SCI Sabarmati, the mothership of the deep submergence rescue vessels
2 min read

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex erases gains, dips 100 pts as PSBs sink, FMCG stocks up

BSE, stock market, sensex
1 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities recommends to buy Mastek, CCL Products; here's why

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

steel
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Web Exclusive

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Should you subscribe to Nexus Select REIT IPO? Here's what brokerages say

ipo
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon