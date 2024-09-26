India's private debt market to top $18 bn in 2024 as economy grows: Report

India’s private debt market will have more than $18 billion in assets under management (AUM) by the end of 2024, according to a report by Preqin, an investment data company.

The market is expanding as businesses increasingly turn to flexible financing options to fuel growth, especially in sectors where traditional lending may not suffice.

India-focused private debt AUM grew from $14 billion in 2022 to nearly $18 billion a year later, marking a 29 per cent increase. The growth cements India’s position as a regional leader in private debt, outpacing markets in Asia Pacific, according to the report.