Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Indian equities to outperform despite near-term risks: Standard Chartered

Indian equities to outperform despite near-term risks: Standard Chartered

While acknowledging that valuations appear stretched, Standard Chartered noted that Nifty's 12-month forward P/E ratio of 20.6x is above its long-term average of 18.2x but still below recent peaks.

Standard Chartered
premium

Standard Chartered (Photo: Reuters)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Standard Chartered on Indian equities: Standard Chartered remains ‘Overweight’ on Indian equities, citing a favourable mix of domestic growth recovery, robust earnings prospects, easing financial conditions, and strong support from domestic investors. While near-term volatility is expected, Standard Chartered expects equities to outperform other traditional asset classes (bonds, commodities) in the medium-term.
 
“We stay overweight equities and expect it to outperform other traditional assets. A likely recovery in domestic growth and earnings, easing financial conditions, better valuations relative to bonds amid low foreign investor positioning and robust domestic investor flows are key drivers supporting our positive view on equities,” Standard
Topics : The Smart Investor Indian equities Standard Chartered Valuations Nifty50 nifty returns RBI rate cut GDP growth Earnings growth Midcap smallcap large-cap stocks Domestic Institutional Investors foreign flows SIP inflows India GDP
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon