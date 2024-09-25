Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian equity funds' cash holdings at 5-yr high on caution over valuations

Indian equity funds' cash holdings at 5-yr high on caution over valuations

Although the rise in cash levels is partly due to inflows and the launch of new funds, caution is also a factor

Equity

Morningstar data showed the ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, with a fund value of about $5.9 billion, saw its cash allocation climb to 14.7% by the end of August from 7% at the beginning of the year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity funds' allocation of cash relative to their asset size rose to a 5-year high at the end of August, as fund managers are worried about markets being too rich and other macroeconomic risks around US elections and Chinese growth.
 
According to Morningstar data, active equity funds in India with a fund value of at least $1 billion held an average of 5.39% of their portfolios in cash as of end-August, their highest levels in five years.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"While the market has been performing well, there are potential risks such as economic slowdown, interest rate regime change, geopolitical tensions and market overvaluation," said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research.
 
Although the rise in cash levels is partly due to inflows and the launch of new funds, caution is also a factor.
 
"The elevated cash levels among fund managers may suggest an expectation of a potential stock market correction as they seek to mitigate losses," said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company.
"This could reflect caution around the rapid rise in markets, especially since there has been no major shift in fundamentals to justify the surge," he said.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets down; PSB, IT, FMCG down 1%, Metal gains

Gravita india shares

Gravita gains 4% as Axis Securities initiates coverage with 'Buy'; Details

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip drops to 52-week low after promoter likely sells 8.5% stake in co

Gillette

Gillette India stock falls 3% after Bangladesh distributor terminates pact

Stock market

Mazagon Dock up 3% on commencing production for Multipurpose Cargo Vessel

After lacklustre earnings growth in the first quarter of this fiscal year, which saw more than half of Indian companies miss consensus earnings expectations, fund managers are also worried about valuations.
"There are valuation concerns as pockets of markets are looking over-stretched," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive of IFA Global.
 
The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for MSCI India's large-cap index is at 22.8 times, an 18.6% premium to the 10-year average, while the MSCI India mid-cap index is trading at a 67.7% premium and the small-cap index at about 40% premium to their respective 10-year averages.
 
"Currently, valuations for mid-caps look elevated, hence, there might be a possible correction in mid-caps," said Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons.
 
Morningstar data showed the ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, with a fund value of about $5.9 billion, saw its cash allocation climb to 14.7% by the end of August from 7% at the beginning of the year.
 
Similarly, the SBI Long Term Equity Fund, which has a fund value of $3.3 billion, increased its cash holdings to 9.8% in August from 4.46% at the start of the year. The Quant Small Cap Fund, valued at $3 billion, also saw its cash allocations rise significantly to 15.7% in August from just 2.15% at the start of the year.
However, some analysts don't believe that these high cash levels portend a market crash.
"Usually, bouts of deep correction happen when the markets are fully invested. If the markets are circumspect and exercising caution, we may see 3%-5% corrections getting bought into. The cash will start getting deployed and that would support the markets," Wright Research's Srivastava said.
 
"Nevertheless, there could be a stalemate wherein market remains sideways for a significant period of time, thereby testing investors' patience."

Also Read

CJ George, Geojit Financial Services

'Discount broking space getting overcrowded; Sensex can hit 100,000'

Premiumather

Ather Energy promoters Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain set to drive stake 6-7% up

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank to issue Rs 3,200 cr of equity shares on preferential basis

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally

Motilal Oswal Financial bonus issue plan buzz: Stock up 5%, hits record high

development

The power of psychometric testing in tailored training and development programs

Topics : equity broking FDI equity inflows Revaluation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon