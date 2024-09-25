Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets likely to take cues from Wall Street; GIFT Nifty muted
Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets were likely to open on a muted note, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, however, the record closing highs overnight on the Wall Street could boost sentiment.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Indian equity markets were likely to open on a muted note, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures on Wednesday morning at 7:40 AM, when they were trading at 25,925, marginally below Nifty futures' last close.
However, the overnight rally on Wall Street could provide some upside to the Indian markets.
On Tuesday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 achieved historic intraday highs on Tuesday, surpassing the 85,000 and 26,000 marks for the first time, but retreated before the closing bell.
The 30-share Sensex peaked at 85,163 but closed slightly lower at 84,914, down 14.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, from the previous day.
Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 reached an intraday high of 26,012 before settling at 25,940 — a new closing record — up 1.35 points, or 0.01 per cent.
Across sectors, the biggest gainer was the Nifty Metal index, having climbed 2.97 per cent at close. Other indices that closed with gains were the IT, Auto, Pharma, and Oil & Gas indices.
Meanwhile, the PSU Bank index was the top sectoral laggard, closing 0.86 per cent, followed by the FMCG index.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were largely stable on Wednesday morning, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index indicated a potential 4 per cent increase when trading begins, with HSI futures at 19,763 compared to the last close of 19,000.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped slightly, while the broader Topix gained 0.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq increased by 0.43 per cent.
That apart, a widely followed global stock index rose to a record high and copper prices hit their strongest level in 10 weeks on Tuesday after China unveiled stimulus measures to support its economy.
The Dow and S&P 500 eked out record closing highs as mining stocks surged there. Oil prices climbed to a three-week high on the news from China, the world's top crude importer.
People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng announced plans to lower borrowing costs and inject more funds into the economy, as well as to ease households' mortgage repayment burden. The announcement included a planned 50 basis point cut to banks' reserve requirement ratios.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.57 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 42,208.22, the S&P 500 rose 14.36 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 5,732.93 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 100.25 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 18,074.52.
The S&P 500 briefly moved lower in early trading after data showed US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in September amid mounting worries over the health of the country's labour market.
Investors are looking for clues on the Federal Reserve's next move after the US central bank began its latest easing cycle last week with a 50 basis point cut in interest rates.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 4.51 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 844.56, and hit a record high. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.65 per cent.
In commodities, US crude rose $1.19 to settle at $71.56 a barrel and Brent rose to $75.17 per barrel, up $1.27 on the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 2.7 per cent to $9,802 a metric ton by 1615 GMT after hitting its highest since July 15 at $9,825. China is a top metals consumer.
Spot gold rose 1.15 per cent to $2,658.69 an ounce.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.57 per cent to 100.35, with the euro up 0.59 per cent at $1.1178. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.31 per cent to 143.15.
US Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading as US data including the weak confidence numbers nudged up the possibility that the Fed could do another outsized rate cut at the November policy meeting.
US rate futures have priced in a 62 per cent chance of another rate cut of 50 bps at the November meeting, up from 54 per cent on Monday, LSEG data showed.
In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year yield was slightly down at 3.733 per cent after earlier hitting a three-week high of 3.81 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy-and-hold investors, avoid high secondary mkt premiums on SGBs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) typically issues Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in June and September each year. However, no tranches have been issued in 2024-25 (FY 2025).
The last tranche of SGB Series IV (FY 2024) was issued in February. In the absence of fresh issuances, should you purchase SGBs from the secondary market, where they are trading at significant premiums? READ MORE
The last tranche of SGB Series IV (FY 2024) was issued in February. In the absence of fresh issuances, should you purchase SGBs from the secondary market, where they are trading at significant premiums? READ MORE
8:25 AM
Bond issuances in FY25 may surpass the earlier peak of Rs 1.1 trillion in FY23, said the agency in a statement. Banks issued bonds worth Rs 1 trillion in FY24. Public sector banks are likely to account for 82-85 per cent of bank bond issuances in FY25. Infrastructure bonds are expected to account for more than two-thirds of the total share. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank bond issuance likely to touch Rs 1.2 trn level in FY25: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks' borrowings through bonds is expected to reach Rs 1.2-1.3 trillion in this financial year (FY25) amid tight liquidity conditions and credit outpacing deposit growth, according to rating agency ICRA.
Bond issuances in FY25 may surpass the earlier peak of Rs 1.1 trillion in FY23, said the agency in a statement. Banks issued bonds worth Rs 1 trillion in FY24. Public sector banks are likely to account for 82-85 per cent of bank bond issuances in FY25. Infrastructure bonds are expected to account for more than two-thirds of the total share. READ MORE
8:24 AM
E-invoicing is already present in the B2B sector. The GST Council, in its meeting earlier this month, decided to extend e-invoice to the B2C sector on a pilot basis. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Design architecture for B2C e-invoicing for retailers ready: GSTN CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The design architecture for implementing GST e-invoicing for retailers is mostly ready and being vetted by industry experts, GST Network CEO Manish Kumar Sinha said on Tuesday.
E-invoicing is already present in the B2B sector. The GST Council, in its meeting earlier this month, decided to extend e-invoice to the B2C sector on a pilot basis. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Last week, Supreme Infrastructure India listed SBI as one of the investors who will participate in a proposed preferential issue for a stake that will work out to 2.08 per cent, post allotment. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cong raises alarm as SBI decides to pick equity in debt-laden infra firm
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) reported move to pick equity in Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) has invited sharp criticism from Opposition Congress which on Tuesday sought the intervention of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) into the matter.
Last week, Supreme Infrastructure India listed SBI as one of the investors who will participate in a proposed preferential issue for a stake that will work out to 2.08 per cent, post allotment. READ MORE
8:22 AM
During the meeting with Chouhan, the delegation raised a raft of issues ranging from a fair price for all crops, a solution to the stray cattle menace, rejigging of the crop insurance scheme to benefit small growers, and steady availability of cheap and authentic seeds. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first meeting with farmers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first dialogue with a delegation of 50 farmers and farm union leaders on Tuesday.
During the meeting with Chouhan, the delegation raised a raft of issues ranging from a fair price for all crops, a solution to the stray cattle menace, rejigging of the crop insurance scheme to benefit small growers, and steady availability of cheap and authentic seeds. READ MORE
8:20 AM
“In developing Asia, growth will slow to 5.1 per cent in 2024 and 4.9 per cent in 2025. Sluggish momentum in China is one major factor. Weak domestic demand will weaken domestic growth in China to 4.7 per cent in 2024, well behind the official 5 per cent target. In 2025, growth will slow to 4.6 per cent,” the sister arm of Moody’s Ratings. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Slowing Indian economy to drag APAC's growth in 2025: Moody's Analytics
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moody’s Analytics on Tuesday said normalising growth in India would drag the Asia Pacific (APAC) region’s performance in 2025 as India’s economy is projected to slow down to 6.5 per cent in 2025 from an estimated 7.1 per cent for 2024.
“In developing Asia, growth will slow to 5.1 per cent in 2024 and 4.9 per cent in 2025. Sluggish momentum in China is one major factor. Weak domestic demand will weaken domestic growth in China to 4.7 per cent in 2024, well behind the official 5 per cent target. In 2025, growth will slow to 4.6 per cent,” the sister arm of Moody’s Ratings. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GoM meeting in Goa: No consensus on GST proposals for real estate sector
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting held in Goa on Tuesday could not reach consensus on most proposals regarding the goods and services tax (GST) for the real estate sector, sources said.
The GoM, chaired by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, deferred the proposal to exempt GST on long-term leases granted to the tourism sector, favouring states that declare tourism as an infrastructure sector to facilitate exemptions, the sources added. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India known as best place to invest and manufacture in: Piyush Goyal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Democratic Alliance-led government’s push towards Make in India over the past decade has resulted in the creation of jobs, substantial investments, and promises to make India self-reliant, Commerce and Industry Minister PIYUSH GOYAL tells Shreya Nandi in a telephonic interview. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Das said that a firm commitment to inflation targets, maintaining reserve buffers, and adopting prudent, forward-looking financial policies coupled with sound fiscal management will significantly enhance the resilience of emerging market economies (EMEs). READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong fundamentals crucial amid global unrest: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strengthening core fundamentals is the best defence against global uncertainties, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday amid heightened tension in West Asia.
Das said that a firm commitment to inflation targets, maintaining reserve buffers, and adopting prudent, forward-looking financial policies coupled with sound fiscal management will significantly enhance the resilience of emerging market economies (EMEs). READ MORE
8:16 AM
“In India, GDP growth moderated in the June quarter as high interest rates temper urban demand, in line with our projection of 6.8 per cent GDP growth for the full financial year 2024-2025,” said S&P in its latest economic outlook for Asia-Pacific. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P retains India's FY25 growth forecast at 6.8%, expects rate cut in Oct
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The global credit ratings agency S&P Global on Tuesday retained India's growth forecast at 6.8 per cent for the current financial year and expressed optimism that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would start cutting interest rates in its October monetary policy review.
“In India, GDP growth moderated in the June quarter as high interest rates temper urban demand, in line with our projection of 6.8 per cent GDP growth for the full financial year 2024-2025,” said S&P in its latest economic outlook for Asia-Pacific. READ MORE
8:13 AM
The 30-share Sensex peaked at 85,163 but closed slightly lower at 84,914, down 14.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, from the previous day.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New milestone: Sensex scales 85K and Nifty tops 26K, then retreat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 achieved historic intraday highs on Tuesday, surpassing the 85,000 and 26,000 marks for the first time, but retreated before the closing bell.
The 30-share Sensex peaked at 85,163 but closed slightly lower at 84,914, down 14.57 points, or 0.02 per cent, from the previous day.
Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 reached an intraday high of 26,012 before settling at 25,940 — a new closing record -- up 1.35 points, or 0.01 per cent. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Car Trade, SBI, Vadilal, NBCC, and TVS Holdings, among others, are some stocks likely to be in focus today. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power, Siemens among top bets by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Price has broken out of a consolidation zone on the daily chart with noticeable volumes. Buying is visible across the metal space. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover and headed up which confirms the upward momentum.
A bullish reversal is visible on the daily chart with the recent candlestick being a large bodied bullish candle which confirms the uptrend. READ MORE
A bullish reversal is visible on the daily chart with the recent candlestick being a large bodied bullish candle which confirms the uptrend. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Traders may witness profit booking on any further rise, and it's essential to closely watch the key level of 53,800. If the index trades below this level, a sharp correction could unfold, with immediate support levels at 53,500, 53,350, and 52,800. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Bank in overbought zone; Pvt Bank on the cusp of breakout; details
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Bank Index has entered the overbought zone according to technical indicators, signalling a potential near-term correction.
Traders may witness profit booking on any further rise, and it's essential to closely watch the key level of 53,800. If the index trades below this level, a sharp correction could unfold, with immediate support levels at 53,500, 53,350, and 52,800. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on Sept 25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty ended on a flat note in a volatile session on September 24 after crossing 26,000 for the first time. At close, Nifty was up 0.05 per cent or 11.8 points at 25,950.9. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 11.4 per cent higher than the previous session.
Nifty has formed a spinning top like pattern on Sept 24 after remaining in a 125 points range. Nifty could now face resistance from 26,250 while 25,611-25,791 band could offer support. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Gift Nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity stock market trading global stock market Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market Indian stock markets US markets US market Asia Markets Asian markets india market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 7:41 AM IST