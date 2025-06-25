Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Indian Hotels, Samhi, ITC Hotels gain up to 3% today; should you check in?

Indian Hotels, Samhi, ITC Hotels gain up to 3% today; should you check in?

Hotel stocks were rising in trade today as expectations that the demand for branded hotel rooms in India may continue to outpace supply growth

The Indian hospitality industry is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum in FY26

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Shares of hotel companies, like Indian Hotels Company, Samhi Hotels, Valor Estate, EIH, and ITC Hotels, rallied up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade on expectations of healthy June quarter earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.55 per cent at 82,507 at 09:38 AM.
 

Why are hotel stocks rising today?

 
According to industry estimates, demand for branded hotel rooms in India may continue to outpace supply growth, which remains moderate. As per Horwath HTL, a private consulting and strategic advisory firm in the hospitality sector, the industry has a pipeline
