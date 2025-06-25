Indian Hotels, Samhi, ITC Hotels gain up to 3% today; should you check in?

Hotel shares today

Shares of hotel companies, like Indian Hotels Company, Samhi Hotels, Valor Estate, EIH, and ITC Hotels, rallied up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade on expectations of healthy June quarter earnings. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.55 per cent at 82,507 at 09:38 AM.

Why are hotel stocks rising today?

According to industry estimates, demand for branded hotel rooms in India may continue to outpace supply growth, which remains moderate. As per Horwath HTL, a private consulting and strategic advisory firm in the hospitality sector, the industry has a pipeline