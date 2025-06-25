Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock rallies 7% today; zooms 74% from April low

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock rallies 7% today; zooms 74% from April low

Surya Roshni share price hit a seven-month high of ₹358.10, rallied 7% after the company said it obtained orders worth ₹75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas.

Surya Roshni stock has zoomed 74% from its April low.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Share price of Surya Roshni

 
Shares of Surya Roshni hit a seven-month high of ₹358.10, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company said it obtained orders worth ₹75.40 crore (with GST) from Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) across GGL locations.
 
The stock price of the smallcap company was trading at its highest level since November 2024. The market price of Surya Roshni has bounced back 74 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205.40 touched on April 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹371.30 on October 4, 2024.
 
 

Surya Roshni Secures ₹ 75.40 crore order from Gujarat Gas

 
Surya Roshni in an exchange filing said the company secured a significant order worth ₹75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas Limited for the supply of 3LPE Coated ERW Steel Pipes across GGL locations. The order is expected to be completed within 34 weeks, potentially enhancing the company’s revenue and reinforcing its reputation as a reliable supplier in the industry.
 

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent stake in Surya Roshni

 
Ace Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 2.2 million equity shares representing 1.01 per cent stake in Surya Roshni as on March 31, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds stakes in Indo Count Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, BSE and PTC Industries.

Surya Roshni Business Outlook

 
Surya Roshni is entering the house wiring cables (HWC) market, driven by demand from 60 per cent of its channel partners. The company anticipates a ₹100 crore revenue in its first year of operations.
 
As on May 14, 2025, Surya Roshni has an order book of about ₹650 crore in - hand for oil & gas sector, water sector and exports business.
 
For FY26, Surya Roshni is targeting double-digit value growth in the Lighting and Consumer Durable division, backed by a strong product pipeline, capacity expansion, and increasing traction in premium and aspirational segments.
 
In the steel pipes and strips business, the company is targeting a minimum sales volume of 1.06 million tons in FY26. This represents a substantial increase from FY25, driven by strong demand in infrastructure, water, and oil and gas sectors, supported by the ramp-up of the company’s new spiral production facility in Gwalior and the expansion of the cold rolling project in Bahadurgarh, both of which are expected to enhance margins.
 

About Surya Roshni

 
Surya Roshni Limited is a company operating in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing steel pipes and lighting products. The company is known for its extensive range of products, including ERW steel pipes, which are used in various sectors such as oil and gas, water, and construction.
 
Surya Roshni being one of the largest lighting companies in India, the lighting business manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting. The consumer durable business offers a variety of Fans and home appliances. 'Surya' Brand and ‘Prakash Surya’ have a strong presence of more than four decades in India. It enjoys strong Pan India presence with extensive dealer network in both of its businesses i.e. Steel Pipes & Strips and Lighting & Consumer Durables.
   

Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Surya Roshni stock market trading Market trends stock market rally

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

