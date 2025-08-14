IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?

InterGlobe Aviation share price today
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, hit a record high of ₹6,055, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock price of the budget airline surpassed its previous high of ₹6,019.20 which it touched on July 1, 2025.
In the past seven months, IndiGo shares have outperformed the market by zooming 52 per cent. Moreover, thus far in calendar year 2025, IndiGo stock has rallied 31 per cent as compared to 2.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. FOLLOW STOCK