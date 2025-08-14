Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?

IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?

While the first quarter saw some impact of external headwinds, Q2FY26 is witnessing stabilisation, and IndiGo remain optimistic for the 3rd and 4th quarter to have a strong rebound and growth.

indigo airlines, indigo
premium

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, hit a record high of ₹6,055 | Photo: PTI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

InterGlobe Aviation share price today

 
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, hit a record high of ₹6,055, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock price of the budget airline surpassed its previous high of ₹6,019.20 which it touched on July 1, 2025.
 
In the past seven months, IndiGo shares have outperformed the market by zooming 52 per cent. Moreover, thus far in calendar year 2025, IndiGo stock has rallied 31 per cent as compared to 2.7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  FOLLOW STOCK
Topics : The Smart Investor Aviation IndiGo Q1 results InterGlobe Aviation stock market trading Market trends
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon