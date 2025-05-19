Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia dips on Moody's US downgrade
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 19, 2025: At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 17 points lower at 25,061, suggesting a flat to negative start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 19, 2025: Strong foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflow, Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating, and mixed global cues are likely to drive the mood of Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex—on Monday, the first trading session of the week.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower on Monday as investors assesed a series of key economic reports from across the region and reacted to Moody’s downgrade of the US credit rating. China's retail sales in April came in at 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while industrial production stood at 6.1 per cent. China's unemployment rate in April was 5.1 per cent.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a negative bias. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.47 per cent, and ASX 200 edged down 0.37 per cent.
Notably, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to begin its two-day policy meeting. ALSO READ | Moody's downgrade of US rating may not dent stock markets much: Analysts
The cautious sentiment follows Moody’s Ratings downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating on Friday, cutting it by one notch from Aaa to Aa1. The agency cited rising difficulties in managing the federal deficit and the growing burden of debt refinancing amid elevated interest rates.
On Wall Street, markets ended Friday mixed, although the S&P 500 notched a fifth straight gain and a strong weekly performance. The broad-market index rose 0.70 per cent to close at 5,958.38, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.52 per cent to 19,211.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 331.99 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 42,654.74 — pushing the blue-chip index into positive territory for the year. Investors shrugged off weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment data and ongoing inflation concerns.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 8,831.05 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,187.09 crore, on May 16.
In the IPO corner, Virtual Galaxy Infotech (SME) will list on the bourses.
The Street will react to earnings from BEL, BHEL, Arvind Fashions, and Delhivery. It also awaits results from companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Electronics, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, IRB Infrastructure Developers, New India Assurance Company, Redington, Pfizer, Eris Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank, Jupiter Wagons, DOMS Industries, ACME Solar Holdings, Zydus Wellness, Marksans Pharma, HEG, GMR Power and Urban Infra, CMS Info Systems, Dodla Dairy, Kaveri Seed Company, Hindustan Foods, JK Paper, Quess Corp, Innova Captab, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Restaurant Brands Asia, Borosil, Northern Arc Capital, KDDL, Navneet Education, and Globus Spirits, among others.
In the commodity market, gold prices dropped over 2 per cent on Friday, heading for their worst week since November, as the improved US-China trade sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold fell 1.6 per cent to $3,188.25 an ounce, down 4.1 per cent for the week. US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent lower at $3,187.20. Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second straight week. Brent crude climbed 1.36 per cent to $65.41 a barrel, while US WTI gained 1.41 per cent to $62.49.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Ajit Mishra reveals how to play markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amidst rising market volatility driven, primarily, by heightened geopolitical tensions and reciprocal tariffs, Ajit Mishra, senior vice president – research at Religare Broking, shares his insights in an email interview with Business Standard on the outlook for Indian equity markets, emerging markets, foreign investments, corporate earnings of India Inc., and valuation concerns. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accretion Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares for Accretion Pharmaceuticals is expected to be finalised today, Monday, May 19, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals, which closed for subscription on Friday, May 16, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 7.6 times.
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will people in India have to pay more for patented drugs? Are home-grown players with focus on specialty drugs about to face stiffer challenges in the US market? And will global pharma majors delay launching new drugs in lower cost markets or choose not to sell them at all in low middle income countries?
These questions and more are a talking point in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s plans to reduce drug prices in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market—the United States--by pegging them to the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) pricing. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, May 19: Gensol, Primier Energies, Delhivery, DRL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: Bharat Electronics, ACME Solar Holdings, Binani Industries, Borosil, CMS Info Systems, Cravatex, DLF, Dodla Dairy, DOMS Industries, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Industries, Globus Spirits, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Gas, HEG, Hindustan Media Ventures, Hindustan Foods, Honda India Power Products, IG Petrochemicals, Innova Captab, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Paper, Jupiter Wagons, Karur Vysya Bank, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Kaveri Seed Company, One Mobikwik Systems, Mold-Tek Packaging, Navneet Education, NCL Research & Financial Services, The New India Assurance Company, NLC India, Northern Arc Capital, Petronet LNG, Pfizer, PI Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Quess Corp, Restaurant Brands Asia, Redington, Repro India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Steel Exchange India, and Zydus Wellness will report their March quarter results on Monday, May 19, 2025. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inox Green signs agreements for O&M of 285 MWp of solar projects
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., India’s leading renewables operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider, announced today that the company has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 285 MWp of solar projects of two of India’s leading renewable energy companies.
The projects are located across multiple sites which are owned by the said companies. With this agreement, Inox Green’s solar O&M portfolio has grown to ~ 1 GW within a month of entering into this segment.
SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said, "We continue to rapidly add solar assets to our portfolio under O&M and we are delighted to announce that we have secured additional 285 MWp across multiple sites. As developers across India continue to add multi-gigawatt solar capacities every month, we believe that through our expertise, credentials and tailor-made solutions for solar project O&M, we are well-placed grow rapidly in this segment.”
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Paint major Berger's palette finds contrast in a washed-out quarter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Listed paint companies delivered another subdued performance in the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY25, with average revenue growth coming in at under 3 per cent. The overall numbers were dragged down by Asian Paints — the industry leader — which was the only major player to report a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline. Excluding Asian Paints, the rest of the sector posted a modest 5 per cent growth.
Top paint stocks have continued to underperform benchmark indices and sectoral peers such as the BSE FMCG and BSE Consumer Discretionary indices over periods ranging from three months to two years. Brokerages remain cautious on the sector, citing muted demand and growing competitive pressures. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AIFs push to flip the switch on regulatory static to ease fund flows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The alternative investment fund (AIF) industry has urged the market regulator to create an inter-regulatory platform where all stakeholders, including regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), can be onboarded to help address operational hurdles in domestic capital formation.
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) made the request during a meeting with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey last week, citing Sebi’s role as the principal overseer of the industry. READ MORE
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Markets stretch their legs, May 12's phantom rally, and more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty benchmark jumped more than 1,000 points (4.2 per cent) last week, gussied up by positive developments, including the Pakistan ceasefire ‘understanding’, renewed hope for a US trade deal, and expectations of further Reserve Bank of India interest rate cuts.
The 50-share index closed at 25,020, positioning itself for a possible advance towards 25,500.
Technical analysts see last week’s gains and broad sector support as signs of a bullish trend. Key indicators include the relative strength index staying above 60 and India Vix dropping nearly 23 per cent to 16.55. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI seeks govt nod for bigger contingent risk buffer band after ECF review
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) central board, which met las week and reviewed the economic capital framework (ECF), has sought the government’s approval to expand the range of the contingent risk buffer (CRB), multiple sources aware of the development told Business Standard.
The buffer is at 5.5-6.5 per cent of the RBI’s balance sheet, which is in accordance with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Raise, fold, and repeat: Promoters play a tense Q4 hand, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Max Financial Services, Ashok Leyland, Easy Trip Planners, and Kalyan Jewellers India saw the highest increases in promoter share pledging during the January–March quarter of FY25, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).
On the other hand, companies such as Aster DM Healthcare, GMR Airports, and Swan Energy reported a reduction in pledged promoter shares.
Overall, promoter pledging inched up slightly to 0.86 per cent in the January–March period, compared to 0.84 per cent in the previous quarter (October–December FY25). A total of 69 companies had some level of promoter share pledging, with the total pledged value amounting to ₹1.57 trillion — representing just 0.43 per cent of the BSE 500’s market capitalisation. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,120 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,190.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,120.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,270. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central government is targeting a 5 per cent share of global semiconductor chip production by 2030 as it prepares to launch the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, dubbed Semicon 2.0. This comes alongside the rollout of disbursements from the previously announced $10 billion incentive package aimed at attracting semiconductor fabrication (fab) units, as well as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) companies.
Under the scheme, five projects have already qualified for support, marking a significant step forward in India’s ambitions to become a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US-China tariff truce: Indian shippers see cargo rush, freight rates surge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the United States (US) administration announced a 90-day pause on the tariff war with China last week, Indian shippers are facing the risk of being caught in disruption in global supply chains because Chinese goods are seeing an evacuation rush.
“The US-China announcement on the temporary lowering of tariffs fired the starting gun for shippers to rush as many imports as they can during the 90-day window of opportunity. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Slew of PSU stake sales soon; govt plans to divest 6.5% in LIC in tranches
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government plans to divest a 6.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India over the next 24 months through multiple tranches, as part of a broader strategy to initiate a series of share sales in central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) during the current financial year. The move aims to help these firms meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms set by the stock market regulator.
“We will adopt a strategy of regular offers for sale (OFS) in smaller tranches this year. This serves as a forward guidance for small investors to stay alert for these opportunities,” said Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), in an interview with Business Standard.
Although most CPSEs now comply with the MPS rule requiring at least 25 per cent public shareholding in listed companies, some entities in sectors such as defence, railways, and finance still fall short. “We are actively pursuing their disinvestment, and we hope to bring them in line with MPS norms within the next year,” Chawla added. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will stay the top market for 20 more years, says Vikas Khemani
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign flows to Indian stock markets have started to trickle in as geopolitical developments back home and US tariff-related fears have abated. Vikas Khemani, founder, Carnelian Asset Management, tells Business Standard that global investors are significantly underweight on India, and that this will change over the next five to 10 years. He expects India’s equity weight in major global fund allocations to increase over the next decade, which could result in an inflow of $1.5 trillion — a substantial figure given India’s current market capitalisation of $5 trillion. READ MORE
