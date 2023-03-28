Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

In this section

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

Charts suggest Nifty Auto in 'oversold' zone, rebound likely: Ravi Nathani

LIVE: Mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav consigned to flames in Saifai

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

The runaway rally in Indian equities seen in fiscals 2020-21 (FY21) and FY22 came to a grinding halt in FY23, as most global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), tightened their m

