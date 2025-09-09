Infosys board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to consider a proposal for share buyback. "The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting to be held on September 11, in accordance with the SEBI Regulations," Infosys said in an exchange filing. On the stock exchanges, Infosys stock has underperformed significantly so far this year, with a fall of 21 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty IT index was down 7 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was up nearly 5 per cent. So far in the year 2025, the stock has hit a high of ₹1,954 in January, and a low of ₹1,288 in the month of April 2025. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index currently quotes at 34,800 on the technical charts. The index appears weak from a short-to-medium term perspective, with key resistance and support levels at 36,450 and 33,430, respectively. On Tuesday, Infosys stock rallied over 3 per cent to ₹1,485 in intra-day deals amid the share buyback news. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Technically, Infosys stock is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily and the weekly chart. Can the possible share buyback plan revive the sentiment at the counter? Here's what the technical charts suggest.
How to trade Infosys stock amid share buyback plan?
InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,480 Likely Target: ₹1,348 Downside Risk: 9% Support: ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,484; ₹1,502; ₹1,539 Just yesterday, Infosys stock flagged a fresh sell signal on the daily chart, as the stock closed below the super trend line support. The daily chart indicates that the near-term bias for Infosys is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,539 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,484 and ₹1,502 levels.
On the medium-term chart, the stock is seen trading below its 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹1,503. Historical chart, since May 2009, shows that Infosys stock tends to bounce back as and when the stock consolidates below the 200-WMA. Technical chart shows key support for the stock at ₹1,348 levels, with near support visible around ₹1,390. A monthly close below ₹1,348 levels shall signal fresh trouble for the stock. Hence, this support remains pivotal from the medium-to-long-term perspective. For the long-term sentiment to revive at the Infosys counter, the stock will need to conquer the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,653 levels. Till such time, the bias may remain tepid for the stock.