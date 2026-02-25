Infra recovery could accelerate NBFC growth after strong Q3 trends

There has been significant asset under management, or AUM, growth, and rural loans are doing better given agricultural rebounds, while there is a slowdown in infrastructure-dependent segments, which gels with muted award activity and long payment cycles in infrastructure. Rural-focused companies with affordable housing exposures or tractor loans, among others, could be beneficiaries.

Most asset classes have reported better growth, but infrastructure, as mentioned above, has seen a relative slowdown, and small-ticket secured MSME loans continue to see higher credit costs. Overall, credit costs dropped significantly across most sectors on a sequential basis.

Large players such as Bajaj Finance may be moving from chasing volumes in high-risk unsecured segments to risk-adjusted growth strategies, running programmes with enhanced loss-given-default (LGD) parameters to filter out high-risk segments. This could reduce AUM growth rates while improving risk-adjusted returns. Assuming monetary policy stays accommodative, NBFCs that can reduce cost of funds rapidly may do better, since policy rates are not expected to see major cuts in the near term. Good treasury management could also ensure higher profits in the current monetary environment.

Bajaj Finance is guiding for lower credit cost of 1.65–1.75 per cent in FY27 versus 1.9–1.95 per cent in FY2026, for example. The company took accelerated provisions. Results would have been better across the sector if adjusted for the one-off impact of the labour code. Asset quality improved across players as gross non-performing assets, or GNPA, slippages and write-offs moderated.

Overall, NBFCs may see acceleration in disbursements, continued net interest margin, or NIM, expansion and a decline in stressed loans through the near term. Despite the change to risk-averse strategies, most NBFCs expect better loan growth in FY2027. Competition may lead to margin pressure.

Most NBFCs continued to report margin expansion in Q3FY26 and 9MY26, due to falling cost of funds and transmission to floating-rate loans, which is also pushing retail demand along with near-term demand generated by GST reforms. NBFCs are now in a reasonably sweet spot, with good overall growth and better asset quality. The Bajaj twins, Bajaj Finance/Finserv, may be big winners, for example, alongside affordable players like Aptus, Aadhar and Home First.

Diversified NBFCs saw higher disbursement. Vehicle financiers had a good quarter with higher disbursement. NIMs expanded sequentially by 8–55 basis points across various sectors, supported by lower cost of funds, or CoFs, driving net interest income, or NII, growth to over 20 per cent year-on-year, which was a significant improvement from around 15–16 per cent in Q2. Lower credit costs also supported return on assets, or RoA, expansion.

Diversified players may be best placed to manage growth through this phase of the asset-quality cycle, given multi-segment exposure. In housing, players with higher rural and affordable exposure may outperform.

Among leading players, Bajaj Finance has management commentary regarding “incipient stress” and it is cutting back on MSME lending volumes. While guiding for overall lower credit costs, the company is cautious about this segment. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance has started to exit fintech partnerships and pulled back from the consumer and small enterprise loan (CSEL) segment.

Poonawalla Fincorp is using a write-off strategy to improve the balance sheet, accepting near-term earnings pressure. This is to address high credit costs of 2.6 per cent on an annualised basis from its legacy Instant Consumer Loan portfolio, which constitutes 17.8 per cent of AUM.

Shriram Finance has a divergence in performance where its farm equipment portfolio is up approximately 37 per cent year-on-year, with an AUM increase of over ₹6,000 crore, but headline AUM growth is only 14.6 per cent since the construction equipment portfolio contracted 20.4 per cent year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has seen tractor financing disbursements increase 75 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,242 crore.

Sundaram Finance registered a record NIM of 8.1 per cent, with a 60-basis-point year-on-year expansion that exceeded market expectations, due to a reduction in the cost of funds to 6.03 per cent. But it has seen deterioration in commercial vehicle financing.