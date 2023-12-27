Inox Wind, JSW Energy: Power stks soar over 100% in 2 months; time to sell?

Shares of power generation sector - green and renewable energy - are likely to be on investors radar as India makes progress towards its ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. India has committed a net zero emission target by 2070.

In the upcoming calendar year, the country would see more than 83 per cent increase in investments in renewable energy projects to around $16.5 billion, according to estimates from the power ministry.

On the bourses, the BSE Power index has registered a gain of 30 per cent for the calendar year 2023. Data shows, that the gains