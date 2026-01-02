Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps 7% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jumped 6.7 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹101.97 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company released its sales volume figures for Q3FY26.
At 12:24 PM, Sambhv Steel Tubes’ share price was trading 4.11 per cent higher at ₹99.46 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.54 per cent at 85,647.05. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,930.8 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹149.24 and a 52-week low at ₹87.05.
According to the filing, Sambhv Steel Tubes has achieved its highest-ever sales volume of value added products in Q3, with strong contribution across all segments. Sales of structural pipes and tubes, pre-galvanised (GP) coils and pipes, and stainless steel coils rose to 90,612 tonnes in Q3 FY26, up sharply from 55,410 tonnes in Q3 FY25.
Including intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and HR coils, total sales volume increased to 97,472 tonnes, as compared to 72,559 tonnes a year ago.
“The Stainless Steel segment in particular, recorded robust capacity utilisation, highlighting the company’s strategic focus and success in scaling its high-value product portfolio,” the filing read.
Sambhv Steel Tubes is a manufacturer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India in terms of installed capacity. The company’s backward integration process allows it to manufacture a range of finished products including ERW black pipes and tubes (hollow section), cold rolled full hard (CRFH) pipes, pre galvanized (GP) coils, pre-galvanized (GP) pipes, galvanized iron (GI) pipes and steel door frames, using intermediate products such as sponge iron, blooms/slabs and hot rolled (HR) coil and cold rolled (“CR”) coil (mild steel) which are manufactured in-house.
Sambhv Steel Tubes is also amongst a very limited number of players in India, manufacturing
stainless steel coils with backward integration and currently have the capability of manufacturing stainless steel (SS) blooms/slabs, which are captively consumed to produce HR coil, hot rolled, annealed pickled (SS HRAP) coil and CR coil.
The company is currently operating two manufacturing facilities located at Village - Sarora (C.G.) and Village - Kuthrel (C.G.), with an installed capacity of 350,000 MTPA of ERW pipes and tubes; 116,000 MTPA of pre-galvanized (GP) coils; 100,000 MTPA of pre-galvanized (GP) pipes and 58,000 MTPA of Stainless Steel coils as its finished product.