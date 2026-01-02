Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Bansal Wire zooms 10% on posting highest-ever sales volume in Q3; details

Bansal Wire zooms 10% on posting highest-ever sales volume in Q3; details

At 10:30 AM, Bansal Wire share price was off day's high, but continued to trade 3.29 per cent higher at ₹315.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 85,529.69 level

Bansal Wire Industries share price today

In Q2FY26, Bansal Wire's revenue from operations climbed 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,055.4 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹825.45 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY25).

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bansal Wire Industries share price today: Bansal Wire Industries shares were in demand on Friday, January 2, 2026, with the scrip rallying up to 9.76 per cent to an intraday high of ₹335 per share. 
At 10:30 AM, Bansal Wire share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 3.29 per cent higher at ₹315.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 85,529.69 levels. 

Why did Bansal Wire share price rally today?

 
Bansal Wire share price rallied today after the company reported strong sales volumes for the December quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26).
 
 
The stock gained momentum after Bansal Wire said it clocked its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 121,702 metric tonnes (MT) in Q3FY26, surpassing the previous record of 114,609 MT achieved in Q2FY26.

For the nine months ended FY26, cumulative sales volume rose sharply to 340,411 MT, compared with 246,888 MT in the corresponding period of FY25. On a full-year basis, the company had reported sales volume of 344,710 MT in FY25, underscoring the strong growth trajectory seen so far in FY26.
 
Last year on December 1, Bansal Wire launched a new product, LRPC Wire (Low Relaxation Prestressed Concrete steel strand), at its Dadri plant in Gautam Buddha Nagar.
 

Bansal Wire Q2 results

 
In Q2FY26, Bansal Wire’s revenue from operations climbed 27.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,055.4 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹825.45 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY25).
 
Profit after tax (PAT), however, dropped to ₹38.32 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹40.06 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.
 
Bansal Wire is India's largest stainless steel wire manufacturer and the second-largest steel wire producer by volume. 
 
Incorporated in 1985, the company brings a legacy of nearly four decades, having built a strong niche through consistent quality and a diversified product portfolio catering to sectors such as automotive, general engineering, infrastructure, hardware, consumer durables, power and transmission, agriculture and auto replacement.

Bansal Wire: Buy, sell or hold?

 
According to Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, Bansal Wire share prices have witnessed a sharp corrective phase, with prices declining over 30 per cent from their medium-term peak, reflecting sustained selling pressure. The broader sentiment remains weak as the stock continues to trade below its long-term trend indicators, which are acting as strong overhead resistances. However, after the steep correction, prices have entered a consolidation phase, indicating a possible pause in the downtrend. 
 
“The 300 level remains a critical support, a decisive breakdown below this mark could further weaken the structure and open room for fresh downside. On the upside, a strong and sustained close above 335 would be required to revive bullish momentum and attract fresh buying interest. For now, the stock can be held with a strict stop loss below 300,” Singh said.
  The company operates a resilient, well-diversified business model, manufacturing over 3,000 SKUs, the widest range in the Indian steel wire industry, with sizes spanning 0.04 mm to 15.65 mm. Backed by a customer base of over 5,000 clients across sectors and geographies, Bansal Wire follows a cost-plus pricing model to mitigate commodity price volatility, with no single customer or sector contributing disproportionately to revenues. With four operational manufacturing facilities and plans to set up the largest single-location steel wire plant in Dadri, India, among the biggest in Asia, the company continues to scale its pan-India and global footprint, exporting to more than 50 countries and maintaining a strong track record of sustainable operating profitability.
   

