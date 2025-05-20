Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Integrity Infrabuild Developers shares make flat debut on NSE SME

Integrity Infrabuild Developers shares make flat debut on NSE SME

Integrity Infrabuild Developers shares listed at ₹100.80 per share, reflecting a premium of merely of ₹0.80 or 0.80 per cent over the issue price of ₹100 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO listing: Shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers made a flat debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, May 21, following the completion of the initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares listed at ₹100.80 per share, reflecting a premium of merely of ₹0.80 or 0.80 per cent over the issue price of ₹100 per share.
 
Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO listing was in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the company’s shares were trading flat around ₹100 apiece, indicating a flat listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹12 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO was available at ₹100 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to Thursday, May 15. The  SME offering received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2.17 times.
 
The basis of allotment of Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO shares was finalised on Friday, May 16, 2025.

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar, while Aryaman Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Integrity Infrabuild Developers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor since August 24, 2018, and has received the renewed certificate dated June 29, 2024, with the Government of Gujarat. The company specialises in contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building, and bridge construction. Subcontracting involves a main contractor, awarded a project by a government entity, delegating part or all of the work to specialised subcontractors. The main contractor retains overall responsibility for the project, ensuring deadlines, quality standards, and delivery are met.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

