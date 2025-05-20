Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; China cuts loan prime rate
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Asia-Pacific stocks rose Tuesday as investors assessed China's latest loan prime rate update, while awaiting the RBA's rate decision.
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 20, 2025: China loan prime rate, institutional activity, Q4 results, coupled with upbeat global cues are likely to influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
That said, at 6:58 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 109 points higher at 25,085.5, suggesting a gap-up start for the markets.
Asia-Pacific stocks rose Tuesday as investors assessed China’s latest loan prime rate update, while awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 1.05 per cent and the Topix rose 0.72 per cent. Kospi added 0.34 per cent, while the ASX 200 advanced 0.77 per cent.
The RBA is expected to cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent.
Meanwhile, China cut its key lending rates by 10 basis points on Tuesday, stepping up efforts to support its economy amid rising trade tensions. The People’s Bank of China lowered the 1-year Loan Prime Rate by 10 basis points (bps) to 3 per cent from 3 per cent and the 5-year LPR to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent. This also marks the first rate cut since a 25bps reduction in October, as authorities move to stimulate growth.
On Monday, Wall Street finished higher. The S&P 500 added 0.09 per cent, its sixth straight gain. The Nasdaq rose 0.02 per cent, and the Dow climbed 0.32 per cent, boosted by an 8 per cent rebound in UnitedHealth.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flipped, as they net sold shares worth ₹525.95 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹237.93 crore, on May 19.
In the IPO corner, Borana Weaves IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription. Through this public issue, Borana Weaves aims to raise ₹144.89 crore.
The Street will react to earnings from Power Grid, BEL, Petronet LNG and DLF among others. It further await results from companies like Hindalco Industries, Solar Industries India, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, United Spirits, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dixon Technologies, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Fortis Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Gland Pharma, EIH, Whirlpool of India, Godawari Power & Ispat, JK Tyre and Industries, Gabriel India, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Religare Enterprises, Man Infraconstruction, Bansal Wire Industries, Piccadilly Agro Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Pearl Global Industries, J Kumar Infraprojects, Electronics Mart India, Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Sequent Scientific, 63 Moons Technologies, Gokul Agro Resources, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Kirloskar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Fineotex Chemical, Sanghvi Movers, Indo Tech Transformers, Automotive Axles, Updater Services, Dredging Corporation India, and Wheels India, among others.
In the commodity market, Gold climbed Monday on safe-haven demand and a weaker dollar after Moody’s cut the US credit rating. Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to $3,229.51, while US futures gained 1.5 per cent to $3,233.50.
Oil also edged higher as stalled US-Iran nuclear talks outweighed downgrade concerns. Brent rose 0.2 per cent to $65.54, and WTI added 0.32 per cent to $62.69.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DLF Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 39% to ₹1,282 crore; revenue up 46%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Real estate major DLF reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,282.2 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹919.82 crore in Q4FY24.
In a statement to the exchanges on Monday, India’s largest listed real estate developer by market capitalisation said its revenue from operations grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,127.58 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,134.84 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the March quarter rose 44 per cent to ₹3,347.77 crore from ₹2,316.7 crore a year ago.
On a sequential basis, the Gurugram-based developer’s net profit rose 21 per cent, and revenue doubled—rising 102 per cent—from ₹1,058.7 crore and ₹1,528.7 crore in Q3FY25, respectively. The company attributed this growth to strong performances in both development and rental businesses. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public listing of power utilities likely to pick up pace across states
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public listing of state-owned power utilities, including generating, transmission, and distribution companies (gencos, transcos, and discoms), is expected to accelerate, with around half-a-dozen firms evincing interest in the same. Government sources said advanced-level discussions are underway with States like Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana, to list one or more of their utilities.
Out of these, Gujarat Energy Transmission Company (Getco) is leading with initiating the process of preparation of a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), said officials in the know of the matter. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IRB Infra Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.7% to ₹214.72 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB Infra), the country’s biggest road operator, reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit (after tax) for the March quarter of FY25, with profit standing at ₹214.72 crore compared to ₹188.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
Further, in Q4 FY25, the Mumbai-based company’s total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,149.24 crore, up by about 4.3 per cent YoY.
During the quarter under review, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined by nearly 20 per cent YoY to ₹1,066.5 crore. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin to boost complex generics in US, EU; eyes chronic growth in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lupin, which plans to develop the specialty business, is eyeing higher revenue share from its complex generics portfolios in the US and Europe.
Moreover, with a pipeline of over 200 products over the next five years, it expects the share from complex generic drugs to touch 62 per cent of overall revenues by FY30. The share in FY26 is estimated to be 21 per cent.
Complex generics include products like inhalers, injectables, transdermal patches and ophthalmic solutions, among others, which contain more complex active ingredients.
Generics are copies of innovator drugs which have gone off-patent. Complex generics are more high-value and high-margin products compared to simple generics. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi threatens two offshore funds holding Adani Group shares with penalties
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's markets regulator has threatened two Mauritus-based funds with investments in the Adani Group that they could face penalties and cancellation of licences for not sharing shareholding details despite repeated requests over two years, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
The Adani Group and its 13 offshore investors have been facing an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) since Hindenburg Research in 2023 alleged improper use of tax havens by the group, triggering a stock sell-off. The group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and its shares have since recovered.
Indian regulations require that at least 25% of the shares of listed companies be held by public shareholders, but Hindenburg alleged the Adani Group breached those rules since some offshore funds with Adani company holdings were related to the conglomerate. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New India Assurance's Q4 FY25 net profit declines 2% to ₹347 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The New India Assurance Company, the country’s largest general insurer, reported a 2.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), with profit falling to ₹346.63 crore from ₹353.93 crore in the corresponding period of FY24.
The company’s Gross Direct Written Premium (GWP) rose 8.14 per cent YoY to ₹11,432.6 crore. Its total expenses declined by 1.79 per cent YoY to ₹10,449.01 crore in the quarter.
For the full year, net profit declined by 12.86 per cent to ₹988 crore in FY25 from ₹1,129 crore in FY24, largely due to provisions made towards legacy non-moving balances. The company made a provision of ₹802 crore during the year. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank unlikely to increase its headcount on a net basis in FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, the country’s second largest private sector lender, has indicated that it does not plan to increase headcount on a “net basis” during this financial year (FY26), said a member of the senior management at the Macquarie Asia Conference 2025.
However, the bank will expand its branch network as it sees scope to “realign and redistribute workforce.”
ICICI Bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees in FY25, with its total workforce declining to 129,177. But the bank added 460 branches to its network during this period. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is discussing a US trade deal structured in three tranches and expects to reach an interim agreement before July, when President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.
The interim deal will likely cover areas including market access for industrial goods, some farm products and addressing some non-tariff barriers, such as quality control requirements, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.
The talks are still ongoing and there’s no clarity if the Trump administration has agreed to a three-stage process for a trade deal. India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington on a four-day trip that ends Tuesday, where he’s expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance the negotiations. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At ₹4,140 cr, JV led by Siemens lowest bidder for bullet train signalling
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A joint venture (JV) of German major Siemens and Indian infrastructure player Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon (DRA Infra) has emerged the lowest bidder to provide signalling systems for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor – India’s first ‘bullet train’.
According to the government and industry sources in the know, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) -- the central government-owned special purpose vehicle responsible for the project -- opened financial bids from two bidders and declared Siemens-DRA’s ₹4,140 crore to be the lowest. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Changing course: Nifty's valuation edge erodes as US Treasury yields surge
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recent surge in US bond yields, combined with lacklustre corporate earnings in the March 2025 quarter, is weighing on Indian equity valuations and could pressure stock prices further.
The earnings yield on the Nifty 50 benchmark index has fallen 64 basis points since the end of February, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has risen 27 basis points over the same period. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Supreme Court dismisses telcos' plea for AGR waiver, says govt can help
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petitions moved by Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices seeking a waiver on their long-standing adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The telcos were looking for relief related to payment of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components as part of their AGR dues.
Calling the plea “misconceived’’, a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said if the Centre decided to extend relief to these companies, the court would not obstruct such a move. “If the government wants to help you, we are not coming in the way,” Pardiwala said. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade talks: India to push US to lift non-tariff curbs for goods exporters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is set to push the United States (US) to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) for its goods exporters, in the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
“While the US has a long list of NTBs it wants to discuss with India, we too will raise a number of those faced by our companies there. However, the US side is not keen to discuss non-tariff measures (NTMs) like the sanitary and phytosanitary measures,” a government official said. NTMs generally pertain to health and safety norms for food and agriculture products. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Source: CNBC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CATL jump over 11% in Hong Kong debut as battery maker rides electric-vehicle boom
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of the world’s largest battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology rose over 11 per cent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday.
Shares were trading at 292 Hong Kong dollars apiece on the Hong Kong stock exchange premarket, compared with the initial public offering price of HK$263 dollars per share.
The IPO raised HK$35.7 billion ($4.6 billion) according to a company filing, reportedly making it the largest global listing in 2025. CATL is already listed on on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, where the shares are down 2.26 per cent so far this year, data from LSEG showed.
CATL said in its Hong Kong filing that 90 per cent of the funds raised will go toward building its upcoming factory in Hungary, aimed at supplying batteries to European automotive clients including Stellantis, BMW and Volkswagen
Source: CNBC
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China slashed loan prime rate by 10bps
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China cut its key lending rates by 10 basis points on Tuesday, as Beijing ramps up efforts to boost its economy at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail growth.
The People’s Bank of China trimmed the 1-year loan prime rate to 3.0 per cent from 3.1 per cent, and the 5-year LPR to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent.
This marked the first reduction in rates since the central bank’s 25-basis-point cut in October, as Beijing intensifies efforts to shore up its economy.
The benchmark lending rates — normally charged to banks’ best clients — are calculated monthly based on designated commercial banks’ proposed rates submitted to the PBOC.
The 1-year LPR influences corporate and most household loans in China, while the 5-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.
The rate cuts came as a slew of state-backed commercial lenders moved to reduce their deposit rates by as much as 25 basis points earlier Tuesday in an effort to protect their net interest margin, paving the way to lower key lending rates.
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets rise; China cuts loan prime rate; RBA decision in focus
-- Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent
-- ASX 200 jumped 0.7 per cent
-- CSI 300 rose 0.15 per cent
-- Kospi was up 0.1 per cent
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:59 AM IST