Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions

Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions

Borosil's stock rose as much as 7.06 per cent after its profit rose 119.29 per cent to ₹11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Shares of Borosil rallied over 7 per cent on Tuesday after it reported a two-fold increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).
 
Borosil's stock rose as much as 7.06 per cent during the day to ₹383.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 11 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.7 per cent higher at ₹378.6 apiece, compared to a 0.02 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their eighth and have risen about 25 per cent from their recent lows of ₹305, which it hit earlier this month. The stock has fallen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Borosil has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,582.22 crore. 
 

Borosil Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Borosil rose 119.29 per cent to ₹11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 18.04 per cent to ₹270.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹228.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

