Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investment holding companies rally after Sebi delisting framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced that with the entire public shareholding being extinguished, the holdcos will be delisted

sebi

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 5:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment holding companies (IHC) rallied on Friday following the announcement of an alternative framework for their delisting. Shares of Kalyani Investment, Bombay Burmah, and Summit Securities surged between 7 per cent and 11 per cent.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced that with the entire public shareholding being extinguished, the holdcos will be delisted.

“A listed IHC that has at least 75 per cent of their fair value comprising direct investment in equity shares of other listed companies will be permitted to transfer the underlying equity shares held by it in other listed companies to its public shareholders proportionately,” said Sebi.

The company will also be permitted to make proportionate cash payments to its public shareholders against other assets like land, buildings, and investments in unlisted companies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UltraTech Cement adds new 1.8 mtpa capacity at existing unit in South India

UltraTech Cement on Friday said it has commissioned a 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. The company said this addition in capacity forms part of the 22.6 mtpa capacity expansion announced in June 2022. The company also said that with debottlenecking, the capacity of its grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha, has increased by 0.4 mtpa, taking it to 4.5 mtpa.

With these additions, UltraTech said, its total cement capacity has reached 154.86 mtpa. 

(With inputs from Amritha Pillay)







Also Read

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement buys grinding unit from India Cements, announces expansion

UltraTech

UltraTech to acquire India Cements' 1.1 mtpa grinding unit for Rs 315 cr

UltraTech

UltraTech to buy 26% stake in O2 Renewable for green energy needs

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement receives CCI's approval to acquire Kesoram Cement

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% in Amplus Ages by investing Rs 49 crore

Topics : UltraTech south india Andhra Pradesh UltraTech Cement ACC UltraTech Cement holding companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 5:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon