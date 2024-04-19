Iran-Israel war: NSE Nifty index nears 100-DMA; Key levels to watch out for

The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 1 per cent or 218 points to 21,778 in Friday's intra-day deals following a sell-off in Asian markets on reports of multiple explosions in Iran, amid the Israel retaliation threat. Markets across the globe have witnessed a steep fall this week after Iran's drones and missiles strike on Israel over the weekend.

Even as the Iran attacked was thwarted with help of Israel allies - the US and UK, Israel has vowed to take revenge and attack Iran. On Friday, among key markets in Asia, Nikkei, Taiwan and Kospi tumbled in the range of 2-3