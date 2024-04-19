Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iran-Israel war: NSE Nifty index nears 100-DMA; Key levels to watch out for

The NSE Nifty 50 is seen quoting close to its 100-DMA for the first time in six months amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Here's what the Nifty chart suggests.

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 1 per cent or 218 points to 21,778 in Friday's intra-day deals following a sell-off in Asian markets on reports of multiple explosions in Iran, amid the Israel retaliation threat. Markets across the globe have witnessed a steep fall this week after Iran's drones and missiles strike on Israel over the weekend.

Even as the Iran attacked was thwarted with help of Israel allies - the US and UK, Israel has vowed to take revenge and attack Iran. On Friday, among key markets in Asia, Nikkei, Taiwan and Kospi tumbled in the range of 2-3
Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Israel-Iran Conflict Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Global Markets Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon