IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Monday became the first company to list its private-placed infrastructure investment trust (InvITs) IRB Infra Trust. A month ago, market regulator Sebi notified new guidelines requiring all existing non-listed privately-placed InvITs to consider listing on stock exchanges in order to bring in more transparency and disclosures.



IRB Infrastructure Developers and Singapore government’s sovereign wealth fund GIC hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent in IRB Infra Trust, which has acquired 10 BOT road assets with 6,275 lane kilometres.