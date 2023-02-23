JUST IN
Sebi plans to make registration mandatory for ESG rating providers
Business Standard

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Regulator looks to clear regulatory air for allowing investment bankers, third-party to buy unsubscribed portion of a share sale

SEBI | IPOs | share sales

Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) proposal to re-introduce “hard underwriting” is seen as step to boost India’s moribund initial public offering (IPO) markets. The regulator has proposed that in case an IPO fails to garner full subscription, the investment banker or a third-party can buy the unsubscribed shares.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:33 IST

