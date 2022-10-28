Nitin Gadkari wants retail investors to pip institutions in NHAI InvIT

Weeks after floating bonds for retail investors, Union and highways minister said on Friday that he seeks for to invest more in upcoming issuances of the (NHAI) Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

The minister also wants them to gradually overtake institutional investors in the trust.

The ministry of and highways (MoRTH) intends to give more road assets to InvITs this fiscal year, through another follow-on issuance.

The current issuance of (NCDs) worth Rs 1,500 crore was subscribed over eight times within eight hours of its issuance in October, according to the ministry. It had a 25 per cent reservation for .

The NCD has a coupon rate of 7.9 per cent with an effective yield of 8.05 per cent.

InvIT, or National Highways Infrastructure Trust (NHIT), has monetised assets worth Rs 11,791 crore through two issuances so far.

Newly-appointed MoRTH secretary and former chairperson Alka Upadhyaya said that an even bigger round of issuance is in the works. This, the ministry hopes to roll out by February.

Upadhyaya also said that the Centre may increase the share of retail investors, going forward.

The minister also assured investors that the Centre will continue to offer competitive returns to both institutional and .

There is a concerted effort from the highest echelons of the government to raise more finances for through extra-budgetary methods. To that effect, the impressive returns on many toll-collecting highways present a great opportunity, he added.

“Finance secretary Somanathan proposed that many have a very good internal rate of return. Also, there should be focus on new initiatives to offer these projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode along with the general Budget,” the minister said. The minister said the Centre will approach retail investors for more highway projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which has a total project value of Rs 1 trillion.

InvITs are investment instruments where institutions and individuals can invest in equity of road assets. They need to buy units, with returns based on toll collections and revenues of these operational roads.