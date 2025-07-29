Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / IT stocks brace for more pain post muted Q1 show; analysts share strategy

IT stocks brace for more pain post muted Q1 show; analysts share strategy

The Nifty IT index has fallen by 18.3 per cent so far this year, the worst among key sectors. During the same period, Nifty has risen by 4.7 per cent

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security
premium

The IT sector is in a wait-and-watch mode, analysts said.

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors in India's information technology companies are likely in for pain ahead as muted first-quarter earnings play spoilsport to the worst-performing sector this year at the bourses amid macro uncertainties. Investors, analysts suggest, can look for better opportunities in the markets as things stand.
 
The Nifty IT index is set for three straight quarters of underperformance against the benchmark Nifty 50, and has fallen by 18.3 per cent so far this year, the worst among key sectors. During the same period, Nifty has risen by 4.7 per cent.
 
Year-to-date, all 10 constituents of the index have declined, led by Oracle
Topics : Industry Report Markets Nifty IT IT service IT Services industry Tata Consultancy Services Infosys Tech Mahindra Wipro India Inc earnings The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon