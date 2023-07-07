BUY JAMNA AUTO NEAR Rs 108 | TARGET: Rs 120 | STOP LOSS: Rs 102On the daily scale, we are witnessing a strong range breakout in JAMNAAUTO above 108-mark. The price action is supported with rise in volumes, and RSI is getting into a positive terrain. In addition, the stock has managed to sustain above its 200-day SMA. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock in the range of Rs 109 – 107 with a stop loss of Rs 102 for the upside target of 120 in 1 – 3 weeks.BUY TATA POWER NEAR Rs 228 | TARGET: Rs 244 | STOP LOSS: Rs 220After quite some time, we are witnessing some aggressive buying traction in TATA POWER. On the daily chart, we are witnessing a bullish breakout above 228 mark. The stock has managed to reclaim its long term moving average. It seems that the stock is poised to re-test its peak in the coming months. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 228 with a stop loss of Rs 220.======================Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.