STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity markets are likely headed for a weak start on Friday tracking losses elsewhere in Asia and in the US. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting 60 points lower at 19,488. US stocks sold off Thursday after private sector jobs rose by 497,000 for June, more than double the 220,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate, raising bets for a tighter monetary policy by the Fed. The S&P 500 fell 0.79 per cent, the Dow and Nasdaq shed 1.07 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Asian equities also extended losses to a second day. Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.5-1.6 per cent.Stocks on radarRIL: The NCLT has approved the demerger of the financial services business of Reliance Industries. The demerged undertaking Reliance Strategic Investments will be renamed and listed as Jio Financial Services Ltd. Titan: It saw yearly revenue growth of 20 per cent for Q1 FY24 with jewellery division growing 21 per cent YoY.