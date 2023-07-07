Derivative strategyBULL SPREAD Strategy on BHARAT FORGEBuy BHARAT FORGE (27-July Expiry) 860 CALL at Rs 21.25 & simultaneously sell 900 CALL at Rs 9.25Lot Size: 1,000Cost of the strategy: Rs 12 (Rs 12,000 per strategy)Maximum profit Rs 28,000 if Bharat Forge closes at or above 900 on 27 July expiryBreakeven Point: Rs 872Approx margin required: Rs 30.000Rationale>> Seen long build up in Bharat Forge during the July series till now, with over 10 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 5 per cent>> Primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA>> Stock price has broken out on the daily chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 13-Feb-2023 and 19-June 2023>> Oscillator like RSI (11) and MFI (10) is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart suggesting strength in the current uptrendNote: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per centDisclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.