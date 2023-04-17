Jefferies' secret sauce: Savours No. 1 in the ECM league table



Historically, the New York-headquartered investment bank has rarely featured in the top five. However, the $1.9-billion share sale in four Adani Group firms to US boutique investment firm GQG Partners has catapulted Jefferies to first place, according to Refinitiv, a market-data firm. Jefferies has taken the lead in the investment banking league table for the Indian equity capital market (ECM).



The investment by GQG helped Adani Group restore some investor confidence, which had taken a severe walloping, following the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in a report released on January 24. Jefferies was the sole investment banker for the stake sale by Adani Group promoters in Adani Enterprises (worth $663 million), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ($642 million), Adani Green Energy ($341 million), and Adani Transmission ($231 million) in early-February.



During the first three months of calendar 2023, 80 equity deals worth a cumulative $5.3 billion got executed — up 42 per cent year-on-year. JM Financial and Morgan Stanley are second and third on the ECM league table, respectively.

Also Read Jefferies rejigs India model portfolio; Zomato, Bharti Airtel off menu Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Is the Indian stock market losing steam? Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport Recap FY23: Five key events that shaped equity markets this fiscal year Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 67,859 cr; ICICI Bank shines Inflation data, earnings, global cues to guide market this week: Analysts Market regulator Sebi sets up framework for upfront collection of funds Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts Blackstone arm to launch India's first retail REIT, raise Rs 4,000 cr