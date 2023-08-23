Jio Financial hits down limit for third day, Aeroflex subscribed 21 times

Jio Financial hits lower limit for a third day



Shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS) hit their 5 per cent lower limit for a third day in a row on Wednesday. Stock of the unit spun off from Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s most valuable firm, finished at Rs 224.65 on the NSE, valuing the company at Rs 1.43 trillion. About 4.7 million shares changed hands on Wednesday. Passive funds tracking the Nifty50 and the Sen­sex have to offload 150 million shares of JFS to realign their portfolios. This is exerting dow­n­ward selling pressure on the stock. Market players expect the selling pressure to continue until the selling by passive funds is fully abs­orbed. During a special price discovery session on July 20, JFS was valued at Rs 1.66 trillion. BS REPORTER