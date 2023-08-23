These Chandrayaan-3 linked cos gain today, Isro successfully lands on moon

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and other companies that supplied equipment and materials for India's mission to the moon jumped on Wednesday, hours before the country attempts to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt to land on the lunar south pole at 6:04 p.m. IST (1234 GMT) on Wednesday, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country's standing as a space power.

The mission has received heightened attention after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed less than a week earlier.

Industrial conglomerate L&T, which manufactured some segments of the booster that launched the spacecraft, ended 1.5% on the day.

India's space center in Sriharikota also uses L&T's tracking radar used to monitor launch vehicles.

Alloy maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam, which supplied cobalt and nickel base alloys for the launch vehicle, jumped 3.4%, while Indo National, which supplied four electronics components for the launch vehicle, jumped 5%.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon TVS Supply Chain shares settle 2% higher than issue price in debut trade Blue-chips rise on financials boost; small, mid-caps hit fresh highs RBI asks some banks to stop taking fresh arbitrage positions in NDF market Everstone Capital exits SJS Enterprises by selling remaining 29.5% stake Print media multibagger stock hits 5-yr high; has zoomed 112% in 3 mths

Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies, which counts ISRO among its clients, jumped nearly 5%, while Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.4%.

Industrial gas firm Linde India climbed 3.2% and is up nearly 19% so far this week, while Centum Electronics, which supplied modules for the mission, surged 14.2%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)