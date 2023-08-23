Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.25%)
19444.00 + 47.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

These Chandrayaan-3 linked cos gain today, Isro successfully lands on moon

The mission has received heightened attention after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed less than a week earlier

ISRO

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and other companies that supplied equipment and materials for India's mission to the moon jumped on Wednesday, hours before the country attempts to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt to land on the lunar south pole at 6:04 p.m. IST (1234 GMT) on Wednesday, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country's standing as a space power.
The mission has received heightened attention after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed less than a week earlier.
Industrial conglomerate L&T, which manufactured some segments of the booster that launched the spacecraft, ended 1.5% on the day.
India's space center in Sriharikota also uses L&T's tracking radar used to monitor launch vehicles.
Alloy maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam, which supplied cobalt and nickel base alloys for the launch vehicle, jumped 3.4%, while Indo National, which supplied four electronics components for the launch vehicle, jumped 5%.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

TVS Supply Chain shares settle 2% higher than issue price in debut trade

Blue-chips rise on financials boost; small, mid-caps hit fresh highs

RBI asks some banks to stop taking fresh arbitrage positions in NDF market

Everstone Capital exits SJS Enterprises by selling remaining 29.5% stake

Print media multibagger stock hits 5-yr high; has zoomed 112% in 3 mths

Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies, which counts ISRO among its clients, jumped nearly 5%, while Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.4%.
Industrial gas firm Linde India climbed 3.2% and is up nearly 19% so far this week, while Centum Electronics, which supplied modules for the mission, surged 14.2%.
 
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO moon Chandrayaan-3 Larsen & Toubro

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesAdani GroupHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon