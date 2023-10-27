close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

JP Morgan upgrades India to 'overweight' from 'neutral' ahead of elections

Joins Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Nomura on hiking India exposure

hiking growth market

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JPMorgan has upgraded the domestic markets to ‘overweight’ (OW) from ‘neutral’ on the “positive historical seasonality to general elections.”

The investment bank joins US-based peer Morgan Stanley to flag preference for the Indian markets, which has been the leading performer in the emerging market (EM) pack since 2021.

JPMorgan sees cyclical and structural tailwinds benefiting the country.

On the cyclical front, the brokerage says “use near-term correction/dip as an opportunity to add and leverage on positive historical seasonality to general elections.” While on the structural basis, JPMorgan says.

“India offers the strongest EM nominal GDP compounding (demographic trends, infrastructure investment needs), it has competitive risk-adjusted returns to developed market (DM) equities, and a deeper domestic bond market should support lower risk premia,” said JPMorgan analysts led by Pedro Martins Junior, in a note dated on October 26.

Indian markets have come off around 6 per cent from their highs witnessed in mid-September.

An analysis by JP Morgan reveals the Indian markets have generated positive returns ahead of the general elections.

A similar situation could play out during the first half of 2024, the brokerage said.

Chart

This will be underpinned by higher government spending, which will support consumption. Historically, the government has increased spending before elections.

The benchmark Nifty has delivered 13 per cent returns in the six months leading up to a national election since 1991, according to JPMorgan.

“As the 2024 elections draws nearer, the government may consider fresh initiatives like supporting rural India/urban poor and additional expenditures aimed at boosting public sentiment,” wrote JPMorgan analysts.

The brokerage is overweight on financials, auto, pharma, consumer staples, real estate. On the other hand, it is underweight on materials and energy firms (excluding Reliance Industries) and hospitals.

JPMorgan has added Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda and Hindustan Unilever to its EM portfolio.

Last week, Morgan Stanley increased India’s weight in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan portfolio from 75 basis points (bps) OW to 100 bps OW.

“We increase our OW stance on Indian equities, as our most-preferred EM market. Relative economic / earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability set up looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate environment. The dream run of domestic flows continues and multipolar world dynamics are driving both foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio flows towards India,” wrote Morgan Stanley analysts in a note last week.

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Sensex up 635 pts, Nifty near 19,050: Reasons behind market rally on Friday

Cipla surges 4% on beating Q2 estimates; profit jumps 43%, revenue up 15%

Maruti Suzuki at fresh high; up 4% on record quarterly sales, profit in Q2

Indo Count hits 21-month high, rallies 12% on hopes of strong earnings

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 142% in last five months


Morgan Stanley believes India’s less global reliance puts it in an advantageous position.

“India has been structurally outperforming MSCI EM from early 2021 until October 2022, and we expect the outperformance to continue. India is starting to show a material breakout in relative earnings versus EMs and has relatively low correlation / revenues from both the US and China,” said equity strategists Daniel Blake and Jonathan Garner in a note.

Earlier this month, CLSA had said it is 303 bps overweight on domestic markets in MSCI Asia Pacific, ex-Japan portfolio, thanks to the supportive macro outlook.

During September-end, Nomura upgraded its stance on the Indian market from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’ and recommended a 100 bps higher allocation vis-à-vis India’s weight in the benchmark MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan has also upgraded Saudi to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ as oil trades at a premium amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

The brokerage has downgraded South Korea to neutral from overweight as the country faces headwinds from higher US rates, slowing demand, and less accommodative monetary policy.

Not all brokerages are positive on India. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs said global headwinds and rich valuations require a cautious approach ahead of next year’s elections. 

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : JPMorgan Bank Emerging markets Morgan Stanley Indian markets

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon