Kamdhenu soars 41% in one week ahead of Board meet for fund raising

Shares of Kamdhenu hit a new high of Rs 492.40 as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade.



In the past one week, the stock of the iron & steel company has soared 37 per cent ahead of its board meeting on Saturday, January 13, to consider fund raising plan.Besides, in the past one month the stock has zoomed 73 per cent.



A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kamdhenu is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of