Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kamdhenu soars 41% in one week ahead of Board meet for fund raising

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kamdhenu is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kamdhenu hit a new high of Rs 492.40 as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. 
 
In the past one week, the stock of the iron & steel company has soared 37 per cent ahead of its board meeting on Saturday, January 13, to consider fund raising plan.Besides, in the past one month the stock has zoomed 73 per cent.
 
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Kamdhenu is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Insurtech player InsuranceDekho raises $60 mn in Series B funding round

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Nifty hits record high, Sensex soars 750 pts: What's behind today's rally?

Nazara Technologies surges 8%, hits 52-week high on healthy outlook

This PSU stock has zoomed 240% in 6 months; market cap nears Rs 1.5 trn

Infosys, TCS rally up to 7% post Q3 results; brokerages remain optimistic

Nifty FMCG may sink 6% if it breaks this level; Metal index rangebound

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets steel stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon