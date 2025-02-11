Business Standard

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International decline 4% on posting Q3

KFC & Pizza Hut operator Devyani International decline 4% on posting Q3

Devyani International reported consolidated net loss year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 7.6 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.1 crore

Pizza Hut

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Devyani International, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday low at Rs 170.15 per share on BSE. The southward movement in the stock came after the company reported Q3 numbers
 
Around 12:03 PM, Devyani International share price was down 3.37 per cent at Rs 171.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 76,942.25. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 20,741.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 222.75 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 142.05 per share. 
 
 
On Tuesday, during market hours, Devyani International reported consolidated net loss year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 7.6 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.1 crore. However, its revenue for the quarter under review rose 53.6 per cent to Rs 1,294.5 crore as compared to Rs 843.1 crore a year ago.
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 219.2 crore as compared to Rs 146.3 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 16.9 per cent as compared to 17.4 per cent. 
 
In Q3, the company added 111 net new stores, bringing our total store count to 2,032 as of December 31, 2024.

"I am delighted to say that DIL has successfully met its store expansion guidance, crossing an impressive milestone of 2,000 stores in the recent quarter across all brands and geographies - ahead of the original target. This achievement further enhances our market presence and reinforces our strategic position in the QSR industry. It also offers our customers greater access to our brands. Reflecting on Q3, our store expansion strategy has been a key driver of the company’s growth. We remain committed to this approach, ensuring a balance between expansion and store-level performance," said Ravi Kant Jaipuria, promoter & non-executive chairman Devyani International.
 
Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and is among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSR) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operates more than 2,000 stores across more than 280 cities in India, Nigeria, Nepal, and Thailand, as of December 31, 2024. In addition, DIL is a franchisee for the Costa Coffee brand and stores in India
 
In the past one year, Devyani International shares have gained 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.7 per cent. 
     

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

