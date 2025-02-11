Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Eicher Motors posted weaker-than-expected Ebitda margin, which contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 24.2 per cent in Q3FY25, from 26.1 per cent a year ago

Eicher Motors bets on festive season, new launches to prop up sales

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eicher Motors share price: Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors shares slipped in trade on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, on weak margin, coupled with profit booking. 
 
The company posted weaker-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, which contracted 190 basis points (bps) to 24.2 per cent in Q3FY25, from 26.1 per cent in Q3FY24. 
 
The stock had also hit an all-time high of Rs 5,551.75 on February 5, which led investors to book profit. As a result, Eicher Motors' share price dropped up to 6.81 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,966.15 per share.
 
 
However, in the past year, Eicher Motors outperformed the market by surging 30 per cent, as compared to 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal highlighted that while overall results were positive, the operating performance fell short of expectations. The 190 basis point Y-o-Y margin contraction reflected the company's focus on growth initiatives. The management has indicated that it would continue investing in demand-generation activities, including brand-building efforts, to drive future growth. 

Also Read

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa shares buzz in weak market after many brokerages raise target price

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

delhivery

Delhivery share price falls over 6% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This recently listed IPO tanked 35% in 2 days; down 50% from issue price

 
Despite improvements in exports during Q3FY25, sentiment remained weak, and the management maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook. 
 
Considering these aspects, Motilal Oswal analysts expect Royal Enfield to achieve a 12 per cent earnings CAGR over FY24-27E, but given the slower earnings growth anticipated, they recommended a ‘Sell’ rating, with a target price of Rs 4,305, based on their December 2026 Sum of the Parts (SOTP) valuation.
 
Those at ICICI Securities, too, said that the margin performance for the standalone Royal Enfield franchise fell short of expectations, primarily due to pressure on gross margins (resulting from an unfavourable product mix) and high other expenses. These included increased marketing spend, with approximately Rs 70 crore spent on multiple product launches and the debut of the EV brand.
 
Nevertheless, Eicher Motors saw an overall improvement in its financial performance. The company posted a 17.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 1,170.5 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 996 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,973.1 crore in Q3FY25, marking its strongest quarterly performance, up from Rs 4,178.8 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Ebitda increased 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,201.2 crore, up from Rs 1,090.3 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Royal Enfield also achieved major success, setting a new record with 269,039 motorcycles sold during Q3FY25, a 17 per cent increase from the 229,214 motorcycles sold in Q3FY24.
 
B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and wholetime director of Eicher Motors, said, “Royal Enfield has continued to strengthen its position in the mid-size motorcycle segment recording its best-ever quarter, driven by a robust demand for our motorcycles across the globe. Our performance in the last quarter is a result of the groundwork we put in through the year—preparing for key launches and optimizing operations to ensure we were ready to deliver at this scale, especially during the festive season in India. Our focused approach ensured sustained growth for our capable products and propelled Hunter 350 to become one of the fastest growing motorcycles globally with 500,000 happy customers.”
 
The VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 5,801 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 5,483 crore in the same quarter the previous year. VECV sold 21,012 vehicles in Q3, surpassing the previous record of 20,706 units sold in the same period last year.
 
Analysts at Nuvama, meanwhile, maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on Eicher Motors, raising the target price to Rs 6,100 from Rs 6,000 earlier. Nuvama noted that while the Q3FY25 Ebitda was slightly below estimates, Royal Enfield’s domestic sales had expanded 13 per cent during the quarter, outperforming the industry, which had seen a 2 per cent decline. 
 
Nuvama also raised its revenue forecast for FY25-27 by up to 4 per cent, expecting strong momentum for Royal Enfield, boosted by new product launches and a strong marketing push.
 
Goldman Sachs reportedly maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, but slightly reduced its target price to Rs 5,900 from Rs 6,000. The brokerage noted that despite deeper product and marketing focus, the stock's price correction due to higher expenses would likely continue, though volume momentum was expected to remain positive in Q4. 
 
At 9:58 AM, Eicher Motors share price was trading 5.26 per cent lower at Rs 5,049.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 77,013.32.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts lower at 77,050; Realty down 2%; SMIDs, Financials, Auto, FMCG, Oil drag

IPO

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

FIIs up short bets in Nifty futures; analysts expect support at this level

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Lupin, Vi, Eicher Q3; FIIs; Gold; Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty Indian equities Eicher Motors shares Eicher Motors Royal Enfield Eicher margins Eicher Motors MARKETS TODAY Share price Market trends Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon