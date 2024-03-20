KRBL, Prestige Estates: Stocks exiting oversold zone; Ready for pullback?

Stocks across-the-board have witnessed a significant correction in recent trading sessions amid valuation worries, and uncertainty over the timing of US interest rate cuts.

The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 3 per cent from its recent high, while the broader indices - the Nifty MidCap 150 and SmallCap 250 have shed 7.4 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively.

However, stocks tend to pullback after a sharp adverse reaction, wherein the stocks get oversold. Among the key momentum oscillators, the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is one such key technical indicator that suggests if the stock is overbought or