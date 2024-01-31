IRCTC, L&T, RVNL: How to trade rail, infra stocks ahead of Budget?

The markets have witnessed a roller-coaster ride so far this week ahead of the presentation of 'Vote on Account' also known as 'Interim Budget' on Thursday February 01 owing to the general elections later this year.

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has so far hinted that there won't be any big-bang announcement in the Budget proposals to be placed tomorrow.

However, given government's commitment towards infrastructure growth, analysts believe that the sector could get further capex boost in the upcoming Budget.