Business Standard
L&T share price rises 3% on securing 'Large' order from Brigade Group

L&T share price rises 3% on securing 'Large' order from Brigade Group

The rise in the L&T share price came after the company's Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical secured a large order (ranging ₹2,500 crore - ₹5,000 crore) from the Brigade Group

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T share price: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) shares were in demand on Friday, March 21, 2025, as the share rose up to 2.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹3,441.35 per share.
 
The rise in the L&T share price came after the company’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical secured a large order (ranging ₹2,500 crore - ₹5,000 crore) from the Brigade Group to construct residential and commercial towers in Hyderabad and Chennai. This accounts for the largest residential project that the business has so far received from a private customer, the company said.
 
The scope of the projects includes the Brigade Gateway Residences at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad, which will feature two luxury towers. One of these towers will be among the tallest buildings in Hyderabad, standing at 5B+G+57 floors.
 
 
Additionally, the Brigade World Trade Centre at Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad, will rise over 200 meters in height, with a configuration of 5B+G+50 floors. This commercial tower will house retail spaces, as well as a five-star hotel, Brigade Neopolis, making it the tallest mixed-use development in Hyderabad.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 600 pts higher at 76,950; Nifty tests 23,400; Auto, Pharma gain
 
In Chennai, the Brigade Altius project will be one of the tallest developments in the area, consisting of three signature towers with 6 parking levels and 39 apartment floors, L&T said.

Lastly, the Brigade Morgan Heights project in Chennai will feature 10 luxury towers, with configurations including 4 parking levels and apartment floors ranging from 11 to 21 floors.
All of these projects will be executed on a design-and-build basis, adhering to strict timelines, the company revealed.
 

About L&T 

 
Larsen & Toubro is a $27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.   ALSO READ | Sundaram Finance can top ₹ 6,200, gain another 24% by year-end; chart hints
 
The market capitalisation of L&T is ₹4,72,372.62 crore, according to BSE. L&T’s 52-week high is ₹3,963, while its 52-week low is ₹3,141.30 apiece. 
 
At 1:17 PM, L&T share price was trading 2.56 per cent higher at ₹3,435. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.84 per cent higher at 76,985.67 levels.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

