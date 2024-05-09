Business Standard
L&T stock dips 6% on cut in margin guidance; brokerages remain optimist

The stock was trading at its lowest level since February 2, 2024, down 15 per cent from its record high level of Rs 3,859.95 touched on April, 2, 2024.

Larsen and Toubro
Premium

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit over two-month low at Rs 3,290, falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the civil construction company cut its margin guidance, due to the higher share of fixed-price contracts in its order book, supply chain issues, and global political uncertainties.

The stock was trading at its lowest level since February 2, 2024. With today’s decline, the stock price of L&T has slipped 15 per cent from its record high level of Rs 3,859.95 touched on April, 2, 2024.

At 09:21 am; L&T was trading 5 per cent lower
First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

