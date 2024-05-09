L&T stock dips 6% on cut in margin guidance; brokerages remain optimist

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit over two-month low at Rs 3,290, falling 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the civil construction company cut its margin guidance, due to the higher share of fixed-price contracts in its order book, supply chain issues, and global political uncertainties.

The stock was trading at its lowest level since February 2, 2024. With today’s decline, the stock price of L&T has slipped 15 per cent from its record high level of Rs 3,859.95 touched on April, 2, 2024.

At 09:21 am; L&T was trading 5 per cent lower