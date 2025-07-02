Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

Market participants have ramped up leveraged bets, or trading done via a margin trading facility (MTF), as benchmark indices are back to hovering close to record levels.

The total outstanding margin facility availed by traders has risen 7 per cent in June-end to a record ₹84,646 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange compiled by Business Standard. On a quarterly basis, the three-month period ending June saw a 24.4 per cent rise in margin loans against a decline of 17.6 per cent in the March quarter.

MTF enables traders to purchase securities by paying only a