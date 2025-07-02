Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

The rise in the usage of the margin trading facility comes as the Nifty index soared over 17 per cent from its April lows

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices
premium

MTF enables traders to purchase securities by paying only a portion (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market participants have ramped up leveraged bets, or trading done via a margin trading facility (MTF), as benchmark indices are back to hovering close to record levels.
 
The total outstanding margin facility availed by traders has risen 7 per cent in June-end to a record ₹84,646 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange compiled by Business Standard. On a quarterly basis, the three-month period ending June saw a 24.4 per cent rise in margin loans against a decline of 17.6 per cent in the March quarter.
 
MTF enables traders to purchase securities by paying only a
Topics : Markets stock market trading Trading strategies Trading stock market investing Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Midcap smallcap stocks The Smart Investor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon