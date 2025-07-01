When is NSE IPO coming? A Motilal Oswal report may have an answer

NSE IPO, NSE IPO date: The wait for the long-awaited The wait for the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may be far from over. According to the latest update on the NSE IPO timeline, investors may have to wait till March 2026 in order to apply for the offering, suggest analysts.

NSE IPO date: Latest update

A recent report by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth has shared an expected timeline for the launch of NSE IPO

NSE, they believe, may receive clearance from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to file its IPO prospectus