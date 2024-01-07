Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Liquor stocks raise a toast to premiumisation trends, margin gains

Already outperformers in FY24, leading listed players may witness further uptick, say analysts

Liquor
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stocks of India’s biggest listed alcoholic beverage manufacturers are reaching record highs, driven by expectations of increased realisations due to premiumisation trends, a slight reduction in raw material costs for the beer segment, and promising growth prospects.

United Spirits has seen the most significant rally in this financial year to date (FY24YTD), witnessing a return of 46 per cent. United Breweries and Radico Khaitan have also rewarded investors with returns of 33 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. These stocks have outperformed their peer index, the Nifty FMCG, and the benchmark, both of which have delivered a 25

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Pernod Ricard eyes premium spirit market in India with local brands

Alcohol association welcomes Manipur's move to lift prohibition on liquor

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Bond sales hit record pace as emerging markets see year of risks ahead

Budget 2024: What fintech companies are expecting from FM Sitharaman

FPIs infuse Rs 4,800 cr in equities in first week of Jan on economic boost

M-cap of 6 of 10 most valued firms declines by Rs 57,408 cr; TCS takes hit

Markets to take cues from quarterly earnings of TCS, Infosys, say analysts

Topics : Liquor firms Nifty index FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon