Lok Sabha elections outcome: This sector has gained every time since 2004

Election fever is running high in India with the voting for 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting earlier in April.

A pre-election rally, meanwhile, took the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and the Nifty50 indices to fresh record highs above 75,000-mark and 22,750 level, respectively, on April 9.

As markets factor-in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power post the general elections on June 4, it may be prudent to plan a post-election portfolio.

Stock market performance post Lok Sabha election outcome

According to the data compiled by BS Research Bureau, stock markets' performance post the general election outcome has been mixed