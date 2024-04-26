Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections outcome: This sector has gained every time since 2004

Unlike other general election years, analysts expect the Nifty IT index to underperform the markets in the near-term amid muted demand environment and client caution around discretionary spends

IT Industry, IT, Information Technology, Office, Job
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Election fever is running high in India with the voting for 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting earlier in April.

A pre-election rally, meanwhile, took the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and the Nifty50 indices to fresh record highs above 75,000-mark and 22,750 level, respectively, on April 9.

As markets factor-in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power post the general elections on June 4, it may be prudent to plan a post-election portfolio.

Stock market performance post Lok Sabha election outcome
According to the data compiled by BS Research Bureau, stock markets' performance post the general election outcome has been mixed
Topics : stock markets IT stocks Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index Lok Sabha elections Trading strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon