Infosys dips 3%, hits over four-month low on modest FY25 guidance

Shares of Infosys dipped 3 per cent to Rs 1,379.70, hitting over four-month low on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. This comes after the company projected a revenue growth guidance of 1-3 per cent in constant currency (CC) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The stock is trading at its lowest level since November 15, 2023. It has corrected 20 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,731 touched on February 6, 2024.

Despite anticipating muted revenue growth in FY25, the management was optimistic to drive margins to an upwards trajectory and has maintained its guidance to the earlier band of 20-22 per cent.

Meanwhile, Infosys’ headcount for FY24 was down by 25,994 employees, making it the first-ever decline in headcount for the IT services major since 2001.

Infosys’s lower-than-expected guidance for FY25 and declining headcount reflects weakness, according to analysts.

Amid persistent weakness in discretionary spending due to caution on macro recovery, Infosys provided an underwhelming USD CC revenue growth guidance of 1 per cent to 3 per cent YoY for FY25, significantly below our estimates, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

Although deal wins should support the medium-term growth outlook. It has maintained its margin guidance but continues to see upside potential in the medium term, which we see as encouraging, MOFSL said in the result update.

Despite near-term weakness, the brokerage firm expects Infosys to be a key beneficiary of the acceleration in IT spending in the medium term. MOFSL expects the company to deliver FY25 EBIT margin of 21.1 per cent, up 40bp YoY, near the mid-point of its 20 per cent-22 per cent EBIT margin guidance. The company should improve its EBIT margins over the next two years to 22.2 per cent in FY26E, leading to 12 per cent PAT CAGR over FY24-26E, it added.

Despite recording the highest-ever deal total contract value (TCV) in FY24, the company has given out a muted revenue guidance to the tune of 1 per cent to 3 per cent YoY CC. Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher believe, the conversion challenges continue to persist in FY25 on account of slowdown in discrationary spends and delay in decision-making, which might lead to further pausing or deferring programs that are non-critical to business enterprises.

“We believe the company’s meaningful dependency on discretionary spends is leading to execution challenges and affecting its near-term growth. The project re-scoping and negotiations have again created a knee-jerk reaction to its executions and deliverables. We believe the current macro environment is not favoring its service mix, leading to create near-term leakages, otherwise the long–term story remains intact,” the brokerage firm said in the result update.