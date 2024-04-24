Business Standard
Rupee at 2-week high on improved risk appetite; forward premiums tick up

The dollar index declined on Tuesday and was last quoted at 105.6, while the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah rose by 0.4% each to lead the gains among the rupee's Asian peers

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

The Indian rupee gained on Wednesday, aided by a recovery in risk appetite that helped lift Asian currencies, while dollar-rupee forward premiums also ticked higher.
The rupee was at 83.27 against the US dollar as of 10:15 a.m. IST, its strongest level since April 10 and higher than its close of 83.3425 in the previous session.
The dollar index declined on Tuesday and was last quoted at 105.6, while the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah rose by 0.4 per cent each to lead the gains among the rupee's Asian peers.
US PMI data on Tuesday showed that business activity cooled to a four-month low in April due to weaker demand, which pulled the dollar down by nearly 0.4 per cent.
The rupee is likely to head higher after risk assets saw a smart recovery in the past two days and is expected to hover in a range of 83.20 to 83.50 in the near term, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.
Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums ticked higher, with the 1-year implied yield up 2 basis points at 1.68 per cent.
"Weak data from the US typically spurs some paying interest but broadly, far forwards continue to be a receive on upticks," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.
Investors now await the release of US GDP data on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data on Friday for cues on the potential timeline of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
US GDP growth is expected to have slowed to 2.4 per cent in the January-March quarter, from 3.4 per cent in the previous quarter, while core PCE inflation likely held steady at 0.3 per cent month-on-month in March, according to Reuters' polls.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

