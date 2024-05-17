Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported very strong results for the January-March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY24), beating consensus comfortably. The margins of the automobile business improved 170 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 8.8 per cent, while FES (Farm Equipment Sector) margins improved to 15.8 per cent (up 60 bps Y-o-Y), despite a decline in volumes due to cost optimisation and lower raw material costs.

The market valuation of M&M hit the Rs 3.12 lakh crore mark for the first time on Friday, as the company's shares touched a 52-week high on the bourses. There is a strong