Sensex (-0.35%)
64733.49 -225.20
Nifty (-0.28%)
19358.05 -53.70
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
40017.30 + 80.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6108.50 + 3.85
Nifty Bank (-0.52%)
43391.00 -228.40
Heatmap

Mamaearth debuts on a quiet note; lists at 2% premium over its issue price

The stock of personal care products company listed at Rs 330 on the NSE, while the stock opened at par against its issue price of Rs 324 on the BSE.

Mamaearth

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, made a lacklustre stock market debut, with its shares listed at Rs 330, a 2 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 324 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. The stock of personal care products company listed at par or Rs 324 to its issue price on the BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Post listing, shares of Honasa Consumer moved higher to Rs 334 on the BSE. At 10:02 AM; the stock was trading at Rs 331.95, up 2.5 per cent over its issue price. Around 8.9 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE in the first few minutes of trade.

The IPO performed better than expected and received a decent response from investors, even though it was a loss-making company. The issue was subscribed 7.6 times with qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw subscription of 11.5 times, followed by Employee portion at 4.88 times. Non-institutional investors' (NIIs') portion was subscribed 4.02 times, while retail portion subscribed 1.35 times.

Honasa is the leading digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) company in India, based on its revenue from operations in the financial year 2023 (FY23). Their flagship brand, Mamaearth, is designed to cater to the essential customer desire for safe and natural products. Mamaearth focuses on developing beauty products free from harmful toxins and made with natural ingredients. By the end of the FY23, Mamaearth had become the fastest-growing BPC brand in India, achieving an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore within six years of its launch.

Honasa has achieved impressive growth in revenue from operations, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 80.14 per cent between FY21 and FY23, increasing their revenue from Rs 459.99 crore in FY21 to Rs 1,492.75 crore in FY23. In comparison, the median revenue CAGR of other BPC companies with available data during the same period was 28 per cent.

The company intends to open new Mamaearth EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets) across a mix of mall stores and high-street outlets in India. The company has also identified expansion opportunities in priority markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Bangladesh, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Also Read

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

Mamaearth parent eyes pre-Diwali listing, plans Rs 1,700 cr IPO: Report

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO subscribed nearly 7.6 times

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results

Is the recent optimism in equity markets sustainable? Analysts weigh in

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finance, Nykaa, HPCL, IRCTC, RR Kabel, Sobha

Stock market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Mamaearth lists at 2% premium

Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Fin Services: Here's why you should look to buy


At the upper price band of Rs 324, Honasa was available at a Mcap/sales of 5.6x (FY24E annualised), which appears to be expensive. Considering its strong topline growth, decreasing trend of Ad spends, expansion plans, asset light business model and promising industry outlook, the brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services had assigned a “Subscribe” rating on a long-term basis.

However, the company doesn’t produce its products but relies solely on third-party manufacturers for production. This dependence on external manufacturers exposes the company to risks. If these risks materialize, they could negatively impact the business, operational results, cash flows, and financial health.

The company derives almost 30 per cent of its revenue from its top 10 products. Any decrease in the sales of the key products will adversely affect the business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations.

The company boasts strong capabilities of building/ acquiring successful brands. The company sees immense potential in the BPC sector as more and more women are joining the workforce. As work from office resumes the demand for BPC products is expected to shape up positively. However, the company has seen negative EBITDA and PAT in the past years under consideration.

The advertisement expenses form a huge part of its revenue. The company is currently expecting to utilise approximately Rs 186 crore for advertising expenses from the IPO proceeds. It is keen to observe if with such heavy advertisement expense, the company will be able to sustain its growth levels and thereby affect the profitability, analyst at Sushil Finance had said in IPO note.


Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends NSE listing

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon